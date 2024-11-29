Korea Tourism Organization hosts K-Travel Roadshow in Dubai to showcase 2025 Spring tourism opportunities

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) recently hosted its highly anticipated K-Travel Roadshow in Dubai on November 28, bringing together key players from the UAE’s travel and media sectors to explore Korea’s premier tourism offerings. The event, which highlighted Korea’s rich cultural heritage and growing luxury tourism appeal, was an engaging blend of professional networking, cultural insights, and entertainment.

Guests were immersed in Korea’s diverse attractions, with special zones dedicated to K-food and K-culture. The K-food tasting zone provided an authentic culinary experience, showcasing Korea’s renowned flavours, while the K-theme zone gave visitors a taste of Korea’s vibrant traditions. The roadshow emphasised the country’s increasing popularity among GCC nationals, offering world-class accommodations, scenic landscapes, and memorable cultural experiences.

This year’s event also celebrated Korea’s rise as a luxury destination, thanks to the global popularity of K-content. The rise of K-dramas like Squid Game on Netflix and the K-pop phenomenon has sparked a surge in cultural tourism, with visitors seeking authentic Korean experiences from food to heritage. As part of the evening’s festivities, the prestigious PTS Excellence Award was presented to Private Travel Sellers who have been instrumental in promoting Korea as a top travel destination in the UAE. Entertainment was provided by the renowned non-verbal cooking show CHEF, which combines comedy, acrobatics, and rhythmic cooking choreography, offering a unique glimpse into Korea’s creative fusion of culture and entertainment. The evening also featured a lively award ceremony, a raffle draw, and a delectable dinner. As Korea prepares to welcome travellers for the 2025 spring season, the timing aligns with the Eid holidays in April, offering UAE visitors an ideal opportunity to experience Korea’s stunning cherry blossoms, festive atmosphere, and world-renowned hospitality. Luxurious and Muslim-friendly accommodations, such as Signiel Seoul, Lotte Hotel Seoul, and JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, ensure that every traveller feels at home.

With 40,000 GCC nationals visiting Korea in 2024, the numbers continue to rise, showcasing Korea’s ability to blend tradition, innovation, and luxury, making it the perfect destination for UAE travellers seeking new and enriching experiences.