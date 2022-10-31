Korea Pavilion to showcase high-end products in ADIPEC 2022

Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 5:30 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 5:33 PM

Korean SMEs with exceptional technology in the fields of valves, flange actuators, and gas sensors will be showcasing their products under the banner of KBIZ Korea Federation of SMEs in the Korea Pavilion in ADIPEC 2022. The stands are at Hall 7 (7210) and Hall 10 (10510). KBIZ has carefully selected thirty companies that have shown exceptional potential in the fields of systems, machines, parts etc along with various petroleum gas industrial products etc, thereby making it easier for buyers to source competitive products and professional services.

KBIZ has committed itself to assisting Korean SMEs in their endeavours, both online and offline, fostering business environments that allow SMEs to fully engage in their operations as well as online platforms that provide access to larger markets and opportunities.

For more details, visit www.kbiztrade.com/pavilions/adipec2022.