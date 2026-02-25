Konya Agriculture Fair offers platform connecting agriculture in Türkiye and MENA

As water scarcity, productivity pressure, and food security concerns intensify across the Middle East and North Africa, the 22nd Konya Agriculture Fair offers a solution-oriented meeting point for technology, trade, and long-term cooperation. Held on 7–11 April 2026 at the Tüyap Konya International Fair Center, the event brings together regional buyers, global manufacturers, importers, and distributors seeking practical responses to structural agricultural challenges.

Organised by Tüyap Konya Fairs Inc. in cooperation with TARMAKBİR (Turkish Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association), the fair will span 96,000 square meters, hosting a comprehensive spectrum of agricultural mechanisation and technologies, from tractors and harvesting machinery to irrigation systems, precision agriculture tools, smart farming applications, and automation solutions.

With strong international participation expected, the event continues to reinforce Konya’s position not only as Türkiye’s agricultural capital but also as one of the region’s most established agricultural trade platforms.

Beyond equipment display, the 22nd Konya Agriculture Fair functions as a technology transfer environment. Exhibitors will showcase solutions designed to reduce water consumption, improve fuel efficiency, enable precision planting and harvesting, and integrate automation into farm management systems. These capabilities align closely with national modernisation agendas across MENA.

Geographically, Türkiye offers a natural advantage. Positioned at the intersection of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, it serves as a logistical and industrial hub capable of supplying neighboring markets with shorter lead times and flexible production models. This accessibility strengthens the fair’s role as a practical meeting ground for procurement discussions, distributorship agreements, and joint ventures.

As agricultural systems across MENA adapt to climate stress, resource constraints, and growing consumption demands, platforms that combine technology, trade, and strategic dialogue gain new relevance. The 22nd Konya Agriculture Fair is positioned not merely as an exhibition, but as a working arena for solutions supporting sustainable productivity, strengthening supply chains, and advancing long-term cooperation between Türkiye and the wider MENA region.