Kitch-In announces the expansion of its F&B portfolio

Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 10:36 AM Last updated: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 10:38 AM

In partnership with global hospitality leader Accor Group and restaurant experts, Bulldozer Group, Kitch-In, the innovative food provider headquartered in Dubai, is set to expand its portfolio with the launch of ten new brands. Delivering high-end nosh on behalf of over 20 operating brands, Kitch-In’s chefs and culinary creators operate from six state-of-the-art cloud kitchens.

Martin Venter, chief operating officer at Kitch-In, said: “Our latest portfolio expansion signifies the growing diversity of customer tastes across the region. To meet the growing demand for delicious fresh and convenient cuisine from around the world, Kitch-In aspires to offer customers access to an ever-expanding variety of traditional and modern dishes at prices they can afford.”

Driving innovation and sustainability through manufacturing its food, Kitch-In boasts a vast and diverse portfolio of the region’s favourite brands.

Kitch-In’s cuisine is created by award-winning chefs, using the best locally sourced fresh ingredients. The plethora of cuisines suit all tastes and budgets, from the warming spices of India to the aromatic scents of freshly baked treats, Kitch-In’s expanding portfolio has something for all tastebuds.

Brands include The Burger Load,Sweet Tooth tasty desserts, Green Bar for the health conscious, Hey Bowls poke bowls, Shh! sushi offers Japanese delights, The Asian Box, Call it Levant, Greek Street and the deliciously fragrant Slice of India to name a few.

Environmental responsibility remains a key priority for Kitch-In operations as it uses sustainable packaging materials to reduce its carbon footprint. Its business model is efficient and eco-friendly, allowing multiple brands to share energy-intensive equipment such as freezers and ovens and leverage data analytics to better inform inventory control, price points and customer preferences within a specified location.