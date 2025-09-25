KITA launches UAE-Korea Economic Cooperation Committee in Abu Dhabi

The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) dispatched an economic cooperation delegation to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah from September 22 to 24 and officially launched the UAE-Korea Economic Cooperation Committee.

The inaugural ceremony took place on September 22 at the Rixos Marina Hotel in Abu Dhabi, attended by about 60 business leaders from both countries, including Yoon Jin-sik, chairman of KITA and Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, vice-chairman of the UAE Federation of Chambers and chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The Korean delegation included 25 companies active in the Middle East such as POSCO International (energy), Ruiton Technologies (AI), Twini (robotics), Kakao Mobility (mobility), MegaGen Implant (medical devices), and Hanwha Aerospace (defense).

The KITA first signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry in January 2023 in Abu Dhabi, agreeing to establish a committee to expand economic collaboration between the two countries. After a series of preparatory meetings, the committee has now been inaugurated with three key divisions:

Digital AI Next-Generation

Advanced Machinery Mobility

Energy Infrastructure

Yoon remarked: “With Korea’s cutting-edge technology and half a century of economic growth experience, we are the ideal partner to help realise the UAE’s national vision. Beyond our existing cooperation in energy and supply chains, we can jointly chart a future roadmap in AI, advanced manufacturing, mobility, and renewable energy.”

Al Owais responded: “The relationship between Korea and the UAE is a model of a strategic partnership built on mutual respect and shared interests. The UAE-Korea Economic Cooperation Committee will become an ideal platform for our business communities to engage and collaborate directly.”

During the recent visit, the delegation held Business Roundtables (BRTs) with the Chambers of Commerce in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, drawing participation from over 300 companies from both countries. The KITA also signed MOUs with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce to further strengthen bilateral business exchanges through the Committee’s networking platform.

In addition, the delegation met with Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of UAE, to discuss ways to combine Korea’s technological capabilities with the UAE’s capital to strengthen cooperation. They also visited key government ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology, Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), holding one-on-one meetings to explore local market entry strategies.

Philjae Park, president of KITA’s MENA headquarters, added: “The launch of the UAE-Korea Economic Cooperation Committee is more than a ceremony—it establishes a year-round platform for deepening bilateral economic ties. It will help Korean companies use the UAE as a strategic hub for the Middle East and North Africa and foster lasting partnerships in high-growth areas such as AI, advanced manufacturing, mobility, and renewable energy. KITA will continue to act as a proactive bridge, turning these collaborations into long-term opportunities for both countries.”