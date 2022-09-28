Kit & Kaboodle opens new showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road

Kit & Kaboodle’s new flagship showroom brings the brand’s premium furnishings to the Middle East

Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 11:09 AM

Kit & Kaboodle, an elegant furniture and interior brand, is unveiling its new flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road this month.

With four stores in Pakistan, Kit & Kaboodle has become a popular choice for premium furniture and dècor collections that embody modern extravagance and style. The brand promises an immersive experience for those seeking exquisite design and exceptional quality.

The new Dubai flagship showroom will offer a glimpse of how Kit & Kaboodle create dynamic elegance through collaborations with renowned international furniture manufacturers. The brand’s new location will also serve as the ideal venue for interior designers to explore the next big trend in awe inspiring furnishings.

Kamran Hussain, president at Kit & Kaboodle, is a British-born businessman who has a driving passion for luxury retail. Regarding the showroom, he said: “It is exhilarating to see Kit & Kaboodle establish a strong presence in the UAE where there is a real desire to fill every part of life with extravagance.”

Julie Johnsen, vice-president at Kit & Kaboodle and a well-known Norwegian interior architect, also shared her thoughts, commenting, “When it comes to furniture and interiors, what we bring to the UAE is a discerning eye for detail and quality, which we think will really be transformative for this market.”

For more information, check out @kitandkaboodleinterior on Instagram or visit www.kitandkaboodle.com.