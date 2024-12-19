King's Liver Transplant Centre performs 14 successful procedures in first year of opening

King's College Hospital London in Dubai has successfully completed 14 liver transplants within the first year of launching Dubai's first adult liver transplant centre. This milestone was recently celebrated during an event at the hospital, attended by senior hospital officials, as well as medical and nursing staff.









Dr Kaiser Raja, senior consultant hepatologist and gastroenterologist at King's College Hospital London in Dubai, said: "The first anniversary of our Liver Transplant Centre is particularly significant, as it marks the first time we have performed such operations in Dubai. Our initial goal was to perform around 8 to 10 liver transplants within the first year, but we are pleased to announce that we surpassed this target, successfully completing 14 liver transplants. This achievement has been well-received by patients and their families, both in terms of the results achieved and the speed of recovery. This success has also helped raise awareness among Dubai's population about the importance of this surgery and its role in treating advanced liver disease."

"The launch of the Centre has addressed many challenges. Previously, patients had to travel abroad to undergo surgery and remain in the hospital for several weeks before and after the procedure. Now, they can receive this treatment in Dubai, in a comfortable environment that supports better recovery while being close to their families," Dr Raja added.

Dr Raja emphasised: "This centre represents a significant milestone and a notable achievement that contributes to the advancement of Dubai's medical sector, a city known for its excellence in all fields." He also highlighted that this centre reflects the legacy of King's College Hospital London in Dubai and serves as an extension of the prestigious King's Centre of Excellence in Liver Transplantation in the United Kingdom.

He pointed out: "There is growing awareness among the UAE population about the liver transplants performed at our centre, which motivates them to visit us for consultations. Liver transplants are complex procedures, and patients on the waiting list require comprehensive pre- and post-transplant assessments and care. During this period, complications may arise, requiring additional procedures to properly manage their conditions."

Dr Parthi Srinivasan, director of liver transplant services at King's College Hospital London in Dubai, said: "Liver transplantation is a highly effective treatment for patients with end-stage liver disease or acute liver failure. Our results are comparable to those of any leading centre worldwide. We are delighted to have successfully completed 14 liver transplants during the first year of the centre's launch." Dr Srinivasan noted that King's College Hospital in Dubai works closely with King's College Hospital in London, with all cases jointly discussed in a multidisciplinary team meeting with doctors from London. "Our services don't stop there. We follow the same protocols as King's College Hospital in London. We also educate patients during the recovery period after the transplant, teaching them how to manage their medications in the long term. We provide physiotherapy, necessary treatments, nutritional guidance, and periodic follow-ups—whether weekly, monthly, or even annually," he explained. He added: "As a pioneering centre in the region, this achievement reflects the dedication of King's College Hospital London in Dubai to supporting the UAE's healthcare goals and providing personalized care for all. The centre aims to make a lasting impact on liver health for future generations and embodies the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reflecting his humanitarian mission in every aspect." Dr Srinivasan concluded: "King's College Hospital in Dubai supports the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, 'Hayat,' as the hospital is an accredited centre for organ donation and transplantation."

Regarding future plans, he noted that "the centre is currently performing complex liver transplants, and we intend to start performing liver transplants from living donors soon. There is already an increasing number of deceased donors in the UAE. The next step is to expand organ donation after cardiac death, similar to practices in Western centres. Currently, all organ donation cases in the country involve brain-dead donors. Expanding donations after cardiac death will significantly increase the number of available organs, which will, in turn, lead to a significant rise in the number of local liver transplant surgeries."