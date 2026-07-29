King's College Hospital London in Dubai welcomes back consultant neurologist Dr Ane Crespo Cuevas

King's College Hospital London in Dubai has announced that Dr Ane Crespo Cuevas, consultant neurologist, has returned to clinical practice following a short leave and is now welcoming patients for consultations at Dubai Hills Hospital.

Dr Crespo Cuevas is a Spanish Board-certified Consultant Neurologist with broad international experience in diagnosing and treating a wide range of neurological conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, and nervous system. She is especially skilled in treating Parkinson's disease, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, migraine and headache disorders, stroke prevention and treatment, and advanced therapies such as botulinum toxin injections for certain neurological conditions.

Patients experiencing persistent headaches, tremors, dizziness, changes in balance, muscle weakness, numbness, memory concerns, or other neurological symptoms can now book appointments for specialist assessment and personalised treatment planning.

With specialist training in Spain and fellowship training in movement disorders in Australia, Dr Crespo Cuevas has built an international career caring for patients with complex neurological conditions. Her experience includes leading neurology services in the UAE, alongside research into movement disorders and dementia that earned her a PhD.

"Neurological symptoms can affect every part of a person's life, from work and family to independence and confidence," said Dr Crespo Cuevas. "The earlier we identify what's causing those symptoms, the more options we often have to treat the condition or prevent it from getting worse. I'm pleased to be back in clinic and look forward to helping both new and existing patients find answers and receive the care they need."

The Neurology team at King's College Hospital London in Dubai offers comprehensive assessment and care for a wide range of neurological disorders. The team uses advanced diagnostic tools and works closely with specialists in neurosurgery, neuroradiology, rehabilitation, pain medicine, and other fields when needed.

You can now book an appointment with Dr Crespo Cuevas at Dubai Hills Hospital.

For more information or to book an appointment, please visit https://kingscollegehospitaldubai.com/ or call 800 7777.