King's College Hospital London in Dubai launches advanced therapeutic apheresis service for complex blood and immune disorders

King's College Hospital London in Dubai has launched a new therapeutic apheresis service, making this advanced blood treatment available to more patients with complex blood, neurological, autoimmune, inflammatory, renal, and certain obstetric conditions. For some conditions, therapeutic apheresis is the first-line treatment (e.g. TTP). To date, King's College Hospital London in Dubai is the first and only hospital in Dubai to hold a DHA Apheresis License.

Dr Shabeeha K. Rana, director of cancer services and consultant in clinical hematology, leads the service. Patients receive expert assessment and treatment using advanced apheresis technology. This procedure removes harmful substances or specific blood components and returns the remaining blood to the patient. It offers a targeted treatment option for conditions that may not respond to standard therapies.

Therapeutic apheresis can help treat a wide range of conditions, including autoimmune neurological disorders, certain blood diseases, immune-related conditions, kidney and nephrology cases, critically ill patients in intensive care (ICU), and certain cancer-related complications. Depending on the diagnosis, treatment may include plasma exchange, red blood cell exchange, white blood cell reduction, platelet reduction, or the collection of specific cells for advanced therapies.

Apheresis is different from regular blood transfusions or laboratory tests. The hospital uses one of the latest apheresis systems available, with each procedure taking a maximum of two hours. By comparison, other procedures can take up to 12 hours. Therapeutic apheresis is highly specialised and requires careful patient selection, expert supervision, and close monitoring. With this new service in Dubai, patients can now access world-class expertise without travelling abroad.

Dr Shabeeha K. Rana said: "Therapeutic apheresis is now an important treatment for several serious medical conditions. Removing certain parts from the blood can really help patient outcomes. Each patient needs a personal assessment to determine whether apheresis is the right treatment for them and how it fits into their overall care plan. Our aim is to provide this specialised care safely, efficiently, and as part of a multidisciplinary team approach."

This new service further strengthens the hospital's hematology and oncology offering. It brings together experts in blood disorders, cancer care, neurology, kidney care, intensive care, transfusion medicine, and other specialties to provide patients with coordinated, multidisciplinary treatment.

The service uses specialised blood cell separation technology. Blood flows through a machine that removes the affected plasma or blood cell component and returns the remaining blood to the patient within the same circuit. Each treatment is tailored to the individual's diagnosis and may be performed as a single procedure or as part of a longer treatment plan.

King's College Hospital London in Dubai continues to invest in advanced specialist services, enabling patients to access UK-standard care across increasingly complex medical and surgical specialties. The addition of therapeutic apheresis further strengthens the hospital's consultant-led approach, providing comprehensive care for patients requiring specialised blood therapies.

To learn more, request a referral, or book an appointment with Dr. Shabeeha K. Rana, please visit King's College Hospital London in Dubai or contact the hospital directly.