King’s College Hospital London in Dubai achieves rare double paediatric liver transplant using split adult liver

In a groundbreaking milestone for paediatric surgery in the UAE, King’s College Hospital London in Dubai has successfully performed a rare split liver transplant, saving the lives of two children, aged 4 and 6, using both lobes of a single adult donor liver.

In an exceptionally rare procedure, the entire liver was split and both segments were transplanted into two children, an advancement beyond the typical scenario where only the smaller lobe is used for a paediatric recipient and the larger is reserved for an adult. One of the children had Infantile Acute Liver Failure Syndrome Type 2, a severe genetic liver disease that had tragically claimed three of their siblings. After meticulous evaluation and preparation, both transplants were completed successfully, and both children are now recovering exceptionally well with stable liver function and rapid extubation on post‑operative day one.

The surgery was led by Professor Mohamed Rela, director of the King’s Liver Transplant Centre of Excellence, a globally renowned liver transplant surgeon, and Dr Rajeev Tomar, consultant paediatrician and director of the Paediatric Liver Transplant Programme.

Professor Rela hailed the achievement: “Yesterday was an important day for us at King’s, and I do believe an important day for the UAE. This is an important landmark in the field of transplantation.”

Dr Tomar added: “The six-year-old child was critically ill, facing rapid liver failure from a rare genetic condition that had already taken three siblings. Every hour counted. From pre-transplant stabilisation to post-operative care, the entire team had to be incredibly meticulous. We monitored every detail, every lab result, every vital sign, to ensure the best possible outcome. Seeing this child now recovering so well is deeply rewarding for all of us involved.”

Both children are now stable, off ventilator support, and showing excellent early liver function. Their positive recovery reinforces King’s College Hospital London in Dubai’s position as a regional leader in paediatric liver transplantation and advanced hepatobiliary surgery.

This split liver transplant is more than a medical milestone. It’s a story of precision, perseverance, and hope. Two families have now witnessed a miracle: a second chance at life. Their recovery is not just a testament to advanced surgical skill, but to the power of compassionate, coordinated care at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai.