King’s College Hospital London - Dubai successfully performs its first living donor kidney transplant

King’s College Hospital London - Dubai has successfully performed its first living donor kidney transplant. The transplant was performed pre-emptively, before the recipient required dialysis, while the donor kidney was removed using robotic-assisted surgery, supporting a faster recovery and shorter hospital stay.

This successful procedure set up a complete living donor kidney transplant programme in Dubai, including assessment, surgery, recovery, and long-term care for both donors and recipients. It also marks the ongoing expansion of the King’s Transplant Centre, which brings together a skilled team to provide advanced transplant care in the UAE.

The recipient had been living with IgA nephropathy, a condition that had led to progressive kidney disease. Early referral by her nephrologist, Dr Rachna Sahityani, enabled the transplant team to assess her and plan the transplant before dialysis became necessary. This is known as a pre-emptive kidney transplant and, for suitable patients, is associated with better outcomes.

After thorough medical and compatibility checks, a family member was approved to donate a kidney. The donor’s kidney was removed with robotic-assisted surgery at King’s College Hospital Dubai. This less invasive method uses smaller cuts, which helps donors recover faster and leave the hospital sooner. The donor went home three days after surgery.

The kidney was then successfully transplanted into the recipient. Both donor and recipient are recovering well following their procedures.

The case brought together specialists across transplant surgery, nephrology, anaesthesia, intensive care, specialist nursing and allied clinical services, reflecting the multidisciplinary approach behind the King’s Transplant Centre.

Dr Rehan Saif, Consultant HPB and Abdominal Transplant Surgeon at King’s College Hospital Dubai, said: “Performing our first living donor kidney transplant is an important step for King’s College Hospital Dubai. The ability to perform robotic donor nephrectomy and recipient transplantation locally reflects the expertise and coordination of our multidisciplinary transplant team. Most importantly, both the donor and recipient are recovering well.”

Dr Siddiq Anwar, Consultant Nephrologist and Clinical Professor of Medicine at King’s College Hospital Dubai, said: “For suitable patients, kidney transplantation offers the best long-term treatment for kidney failure. This case demonstrates the value of early referral, comprehensive assessment and coordinated multidisciplinary care. We are delighted with the recipient’s progress and look forward to supporting her throughout her long-term transplant journey.”

Dr Anwar also acknowledged the contribution of Dr Rachna Sahityani, whose early referral allowed the team to assess the patient and plan the transplant before dialysis was required.