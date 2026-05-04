King’s College Hospital London, Dubai launches new IBD service to deliver advanced, multidisciplinary care

King’s College Hospital Dubai has announced the launch of its new inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) service, a dedicated specialist offering designed to provide comprehensive, evidence-based care for patients living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

The service brings together expertise in gastroenterology, advanced diagnostics, personalised treatment planning, long-term disease monitoring, and patient-centred support, with the aim of improving outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex, chronic intestinal conditions.

IBD is a lifelong condition that often affects individuals during their most active years and can significantly impact physical health, emotional wellbeing, nutrition, work, education, and social functioning. The establishment of a dedicated IBD service reflects King’s College Hospital Dubai’s commitment to delivering highly specialised care aligned with international standards and modern treatment pathways.

The service is led by A Prof Yaser ElGazzar, senior consultant in gastroenterology and hepatology and director of the IBD Service, and is structured to provide a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach to diagnosis, treatment, follow-up, and escalation of care where needed. A key component is a regular, dedicated IBD Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) meeting, chaired by Dr ElGazzar, representing one of the first dedicated IBD MDTs of its kind in Dubai.

Dr ElGazzar said: "Inflammatory bowel disease requires more than episodic treatment. It demands expert assessment, accurate monitoring, timely therapeutic decisions, and close partnership with patients over time. Our new IBD service at King’s College Hospital Dubai has been developed to provide precisely that: a dedicated, specialist pathway focused on disease control, mucosal healing, prevention of complications, and improving patients’ day-to-day lives."

The new IBD service will offer:

1. Specialist assessment and second opinions for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis

2. Personalised treatment strategies, including conventional, biologic, and advanced therapies where appropriate

3. Ongoing disease monitoring, with a focus on early identification of relapse, treatment response, and complications

4. Access to multidisciplinary care, including coordinated input from gastroenterology, endoscopy, radiology, pathology, surgery, dietetics, and specialist nursing support where available

5. Individualised patient education and long-term management planning

6. Support for complex cases, refractory disease, post-operative management, and transition of care

The service has been designed to support both newly diagnosed patients and those with established IBD who require specialist review, optimisation of therapy, or a more structured long-term management plan.

Dr ElGazzar added: "The launch of this dedicated IBD service marks an important step in expanding specialist digestive healthcare in Dubai. Our goal is to ensure patients have access to expert-led, coordinated care closer to home, with the clinical depth and quality standards associated with King’s College Hospital."

Through this initiative, King’s College Hospital Dubai aims to strengthen specialist IBD care in the region by combining clinical excellence, multidisciplinary collaboration, and a personalised approach tailored to each patient’s disease profile, severity, risks, and treatment goals.

For referrals, appointments, or further information, please contact the IBD Coordinator at King’s College Hospital Dubai on 050 287 2179 or visit https://kingscollegehospitaldubai.com/