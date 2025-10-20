King’s College Hospital London, Dubai launches ‘King’s Hub’

King’s College Hospital London, Dubai has officially launched King’s Hub, a revolutionary digital platform designed to transform the way patients access, manage, and experience healthcare. The cutting-edge app offers a seamless, mobile-first experience that places the power of care directly into patients’ hands, whether at home, on the go, or inside the hospital.

Designed with the patient journey in mind, King’s Hub eliminates traditional paper-based processes by introducing digital intake forms, consent submissions, and pre-appointment checklists available directly through the app. Patients can complete their forms in advance, significantly reducing wait times, improving data accuracy, and reducing the need for repeated information at the front desk. This enhances convenience and allows clinical teams to focus more on care, less on paperwork.

A first of its kind in the UAE, King’s Hub serves as a central, personalised digital front door to the hospital’s services, connecting patients to their care teams in real time. From appointment booking and self-check-in to live queue updates, prescription refills, report access, and hospital navigation — all essential services are now just a tap away.

“King’s Hub is more than just an app, it’s a reflection of our commitment to deliver world-class care with world-class convenience,” said Sandip Kumar, chief digital and innovation officer, King’s College Hospital London in Dubai.

“We’ve reimagined the patient experience to match the expectations of the digital era: efficient, transparent, and always accessible,” he said.

“With King’s Hub, we’ve built a smart platform that puts patients in control of their healthcare journey, anytime, anywhere. This is a major leap forward in digital health innovation, using real-time data, automation, and seamless integration to deliver a truly connected care experience,” Kumar added.

Key features of King’s Hub:

● Appointment booking, digital intake forms and self-check-in

● Live queue and waiting time updates

● Access to reports, prescriptions, and health records

● Secure messaging with care teams

● Interactive hospital maps and navigation tools

● Bilingual support in english and arabic

● Personalised notifications and patient education materials

King’s Hub also supports a parallel Staff Hub: an internal solution that empowers hospital teams with live clinic flows, digital communications, and coordinated task management to enhance patient outcomes.

Manual processes led to over 400 missed appointments daily. King’s Hub is a strategic step towards greater efficiency, reduced administrative burden, and a more sustainable, paper-free environment.

The app is now available for all King’s patients. To download it, search for “King’s College Hospital Dubai” in your app store.