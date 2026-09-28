King’s College Hospital London Dubai breaks ground on major hospital expansion

King’s College Hospital London Dubai has officially broken ground on the next phase of its Dubai Hills hospital expansion. This marks a landmark moment in the hospital’s ongoing growth and the development of its specialist healthcare services in the UAE.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on September 23 at King’s College Hospital London Dubai Hills Hospital, formally marking the commencement of the hospital expansion.

Among those attending were Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer, chairman of King’s College Hospital London Dubai; Kimberley Pierce, CEO of King’s College Hospital London Dubai; Roy Clarke, chief financial officer of King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust; and Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, board vice chairman of King’s College Hospital London Dubai, along with senior representatives from the board of King’s College Hospital London Dubai, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and King’s Commercial.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, the expansion will increase the hospital’s capacity to 200 beds, adding further medical, surgical and critical care capacity.

The expansion comes as King’s College Hospital Dubai continues to grow its capabilities in complex and highly specialised care, with the additional capacity allowing the hospital to further develop services and care for a growing number of patients from the UAE and wider region.

Al Tayer said: "When we opened King’s College Hospital Dubai, our ambition was to bring the quality and clinical expertise associated with King’s in London closer to patients here in the UAE. Today marks the next stage of that vision. This expansion will allow us to care for more patients, develop more specialised services and continue investing in the expertise and facilities that Dubai needs as it grows."

The expansion also builds on King’s College Hospital Dubai’s longstanding relationship with King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, supporting the continued development of specialist and complex care in Dubai.

For patients, the expansion will mean greater capacity and further development of specialist services within the hospital. Pierce said: "This expansion is ultimately about what we can offer our patients. With the addition of radiation oncology, we will be able to provide an even more complete cancer care pathway at King’s College Hospital Dubai, supporting patients from diagnosis through treatment and ongoing care within one hospital. This next phase gives us the space, infrastructure and capacity to continue that growth and deliver more advanced care here in Dubai."

Clarke said: "It is a real pleasure to be here in Dubai to mark this next stage in the hospital’s development. What has been built here over the past several years is impressive, not simply in terms of scale, but in the breadth and complexity of care now being provided. It will create the capacity for King’s College Hospital Dubai to care for more patients and further develop its specialist services. We are very pleased to support our colleagues in Dubai as they take this next phase forward."

The Phase 2 development represents the next stage in King’s College Hospital Dubai’s growth, supporting its commitment to expanding access to advanced, multidisciplinary healthcare for patients in the UAE and wider region.

For more information, visit: https://kingscollegehospitaldubai.com/