King’s College Hospital London, Dubai awarded SRC Breast and Spine Centres of Excellence

King’s College Hospital London, Dubai has achieved another major milestone in surgical care, becoming the first hospital in the UAE to receive internationally recognised accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), formally establishing its Spine Surgery and Breast Health Clinic as Centres of Excellence.

This achievement reflects the hospital’s commitment to high-quality, evidence-based care in line with international standards, while reinforcing its role in specialised surgical services across the region. Alongside Breast and Spine, King’s College Hospital Dubai now holds a total of five SRC-accredited Centres of Excellence, including Orthopaedics, Endoscopy, and Proctology, demonstrating a focus on clinical quality, patient safety, and coordinated, multidisciplinary care.

The SRC accreditation is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous benchmarks in healthcare. It evaluates surgical programmes against strict criteria, including clinical outcomes, patient pathways, safety protocols, and continuous quality improvement. The process also assesses surgical volumes, facility infrastructure, clinical pathways, standardised operating procedures, and a strong emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment.

Kimberley Pierce, CEO, King’s College Hospital Dubai said: "This is a proud moment for our team. Being the first in the UAE to achieve SRC accreditation for both Breast and Spine reflects the depth of expertise across our hospital and our commitment to delivering the highest standards of care."

Dr Millicent Alache Bello, director of the Breast Unit, added: "Our focus goes beyond surgery, combining early detection, personalised treatment, and ongoing patient support to deliver consistent, high-quality care."

Dr Imtiaz Hashmi, director of the Spine Centre, commented: "This accreditation reflects the strength of our multidisciplinary approach and our focus on safe, consistent outcomes for patients."

"We’re proud to recognise King’s College Hospital Dubai for its commitment to advancing quality care," said Gary M Pratt. "This accreditation signals that the hospital is among the best in this specialty."

The newly accredited Centres of Excellence provide patients with access to specialised, consultant-led care supported by advanced technology and integrated clinical teams. For patients, SRC accreditation provides reassurance that they are receiving care that meets internationally recognised standards for safety, quality, and clinical outcomes.

As demand for complex and highly specialised care continues to grow, these accreditations mark an important step forward in raising the standard of surgical care in the UAE, expanding access to internationally benchmarked treatment closer to home.