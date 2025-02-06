King's College Hospital London Dubai and Al Jalila Foundation partner to enhance charitable healthcare in the UAE

King's College Hospital London Dubai has partnered with Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the Giving mission of Dubai Health, to enhance healthcare access and community well-being through charitable initiatives. The agreement was signed at Arab Health 2025 by Kimberly Pierce, CEO of King's College Hospital London Dubai, and Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation.

Key areas of collaboration include: Improving Access to Quality Healthcare: Initiatives will focus on providing quality healthcare, especially to underserved communities.

Supporting Charitable Programmes: The partnership will enhance volunteer-driven efforts, including the “Wellness on Wheels” mobile medical clinic.

Promoting Community Health: The collaboration aims to support organ transplantation programs and assist female cancer patients at ‘Majlis Al Amal.’

Pierce stated: "This agreement reflects our commitment to serving the community. Together with Dubai Health and Al Jalila Foundation, we aim to bring hope and care to those in need.” Dr. Amer Al Zarooni added, “This partnership enhances access to quality healthcare and aligns with Dubai Health’s ‘Patient First’ promise."