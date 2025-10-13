King’s College Hospital Dubai restores hearing for patients through advanced cochlear implant surgery

Patients in the UAE living with severe hearing loss are finding new hope through advanced cochlear implant surgery performed at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai. Led by Dr Ida Laila Amir, consultant ear, nose and throat surgeon specialising in otology and cochlear implants, the hospital has become a destination for patients who have struggled for years with profound hearing challenges.

Many of Dr Amir’s patients include children born with congenital hearing loss and adults with significant auditory damage, both groups facing daily difficulties in communication, education, and quality of life. Families often describe the frustration and isolation of living with hearing impairment, particularly when traditional hearing aids are no longer effective.

“I remember how overwhelming it was before the surgery,” said one patient’s parent. “Our child could not hear us, struggled in school, and felt left out socially. It was heartbreaking not knowing if things would ever change.”

After thorough assessments, Dr Amir and her multidisciplinary team at King’s were able to identify candidates for cochlear implant surgery. Explaining her approach, Dr Amir said: “We focus on detailed evaluation and counselling so families understand both the procedure and the rehabilitation journey. In many cases, patients arrive without a clear treatment path. Our role is to provide that clarity and guide them towards a solution.”

“In cochlear implantation, the key is not just the surgery itself but the integration of surgical expertise with audiology, speech therapy, and long-term rehabilitation. Our treatment plan is built around each patient’s specific needs, ensuring the best chance for meaningful hearing restoration,” Dr Amir added.

At King’s, cochlear implant surgery is performed using advanced techniques supported by a comprehensive care programme. Patients typically begin to experience improvements soon after activation of the implant, with many regaining the ability to hear voices, environmental sounds, and music.

“Seeing the progress after surgery is one of the most rewarding parts of this work,” said Dr Amir. “Children start responding to voices, adults re-engage in conversations, and families tell us how life has changed at home. These are life-altering outcomes.”

Reflecting on the experience, one family shared: “The difference has been extraordinary. Our child can now communicate, learn, and play with others. It feels like a new beginning, and we are deeply grateful to the team at King’s.”

Offering her final thoughts, Dr Amir noted: “Hearing restoration is not just about sound; it is about giving people back their ability to connect with the world. Early detection, timely intervention, and a holistic approach are essential, especially for children. With the right care, the impact on education, social life, and emotional wellbeing can be transformative.”

Today, patients treated at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai are continuing their rehabilitation journeys with ongoing audiology and speech therapy support. The hospital remains committed to providing world-class ENT and cochlear implant services in the UAE, ensuring that those with severe hearing loss have access to specialised care close to home.