King’s College Hospital Dubai partners with designer Manal Ajaj for a heartfelt breast cancer awareness campaign

This October, King’s College Hospital London in Dubai, is proud to launch the King’s Blooming Strength Campaign, a vibrant initiative dedicated to celebrating the resilience and beauty of women battling breast cancer. Inspired by the graceful pink rose—symbolising strength, adaptability, and endurance—the campaign aims to honour these incredible warriors and foster community support, and encourage all women on this journey, while recognising that men can also be affected.

At the heart of this campaign is a unique collaboration with acclaimed fashion designer Manal Ajaj. Known for her exquisite designs, Ajaj will create a stunning dress inspired by pink roses, embodying the bravery and spirit of breast cancer fighters. The dress will be constructed collaboratively, inviting breast cancer patients, their families, friends, and hospital visitors to contribute by adding personal touches throughout October.

The dress's foundation will be showcased in the hospital lobby, serving as a symbol of love and solidarity to all visitors. The campaign will culminate in a glamorous fashion show later in the year, where the completed dress will be unveiled. Proceeds from its sale will directly support charities dedicated to breast cancer patients.

Additionally, during King’s Breast Cancer Support Group on October 27, members of the group will have the unique opportunity to interact with Ajaj, crafting pieces that will be incorporated into the dress. This initiative resonates with the campaign's motto: 'As you bloom, help others bloom too'. Together, participants and designer will create a tapestry of strength that symbolises the unwavering courage of breast cancer fighters. Others who have been touched directly or indirectly by breast cancer can also immortalise the memory of their loved ones.

King’s College Hospital invites the broader community to participate in this impactful initiative. Attendees at the breast cancer awareness talks, which King’s will host at major organisations, will be encouraged to contribute to the dress, further strengthening the message of unity and resilience. The King’s Breast Care Centre provides comprehensive services, including screening, surgery, and reconstruction, all under one roof at their Dubai Hills Hospital. Leading the Centre is Dr Millicent Alache Bello, an esteemed general and breast/aesthetic oncoplastic surgeon with extensive experience in the UK. Dr Bello specialises in providing comprehensive breast care, including screening, surgery, and reconstruction. She is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through her multidisciplinary approach, combining advanced surgical techniques with compassionate care. Dr Bello is recognised for her commitment to breast cancer awareness and education, actively participating in community initiatives to support patients and their families. To promote early detection, King’s is offering a special rate of Dh350 for mammograms starting from October. Women are encouraged to bloom into action and prioritise their health during this vital month. For appointments, please call 800 7777 or visit King’s website.

For more details on the King’s Blooming Strength Campaign, please visit Kings College Hospital Dubai.