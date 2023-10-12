King's College Hospital Dubai marks World Heart Day

Dr Heyman Luckraz, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at King’s College Hospital London Dubai

As the world geared up to commemorate World Heart Day on September 29, King's College Hospital Dubai proudly joined the global community in raising awareness about cardiovascular health. Organised by the World Heart Federation for over two decades, World Heart Day served as a powerful reminder that cardiovascular disease (CVD) remained the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming over 20 million lives annually. This annual observance was alarming and provided a vital platform for educating people about the importance of preventing and managing CVD.

Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 5:07 PM

The World Health Organisation and the World Heart Federation (WHF) have been at the forefront of informing and educating individuals around the globe about the stark realities of CVD, with the WHF spearheading the World Heart Day movement. Their efforts have played a pivotal role in raising awareness of this global health crisis. It is crucial to recognise that while the statistics are alarming, CVD is largely preventable. World Heart Day encourages people to take proactive steps to safeguard their heart health.

At King's College Hospital London (KCHL) Dubai, we understand the impact of CVD on the UAE population and are committed to addressing the challenges it poses. We take pride in our World-class Cardiac Department staffed by top-performing cardiologists and cardiac surgeons. Our dedicated team of experts utilizes cutting-edge technology and innovative treatments to provide the highest quality cardiac care to our patients.

“It’s never too late to invest in your heart. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death around the world. For most patients, heart disease is acquired, that is, it develops during their lifetime due to mostly modifiable factors such as unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, stress, poor control of diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. On this World Heart Day, be smart and protect your heart, “ adds Dr Haeyman Luckraz, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon

Whether you need preventative guidance, diagnosis, or advanced cardiac interventions, King's College Hospital London Dubai is your trusted partner on your journey to heart health. We urge you to take this World Heart Day as an opportunity to prioritise your cardiovascular well-being. If you or a loved one requires cardiovascular support, please do not hesitate to contact us. Your heart is in capable hands at King's College Hospital Dubai.

World Heart Day is a global call to action, reminding us that we can make a difference in the fight against cardiovascular disease. The World Heart Federation's steadfast dedication to this cause has helped spread awareness about the prevalence and preventability of CVD. As we mark this important day, let us all commit to taking care of our hearts and encourage our loved ones to do the same. King's College Hospital Dubai stands ready to support you in your journey towards optimal cardiovascular health. Together, we can reduce the burden of CVD and save lives.

