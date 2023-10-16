King's College Hospital Dubai launches breast cancer support group to provide comprehensive after-treatment care

King's College Hospital Dubai announce the establishment of a Breast Cancer Support Group

Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 4:20 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 4:22 PM

In honour of breast cancer awareness month, King's College Hospital Dubai is thrilled to announce the establishment of a breast cancer support group. This vital initiative is designed to ensure that individuals who have been impacted by breast cancer, whether they received treatment at the hospital or are part of the community, have access to the support they need on their journey toward recovery.

Many breast cancer patients, upon completing their treatment, find themselves lacking resources and in need of emotional support for their well-being. Demonstrating its commitment to patient care, King’s College Hospital Dubai aims to bridge this gap through its dedicated Breast Cancer Support Group. This group will provide a platform for patients to connect with fellow survivors and experts in various fields.

Attendees of the monthly gathering meetups will have the opportunity to share their own experiences, find solace in the knowledge that they are not alone, and connect with professionals from the breast unit at King’s College Hospital Dubai. These gatherings, which can also take the form of activities, offer a supportive environment where participants can engage in various interactive talks. Specialists, including psychologists, breast care nurses, dietitians, and breast surgeons, will provide insights and guidance.

To celebrate the launch of this initiative, King’s College Hospital Dubai will host its first gathering for the support group on October 28, from 11am to 1pm at Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club. Please note that registration is mandatory for all individuals interested in attending. RSVP by emailing your details to register@kch.ae.

During this event, patients will have the opportunity to meet the team of experts. The event will feature a casual chat session, an evening brunch, and networking opportunities with individuals who have faced similar challenges.

The breast cancer support group at King’s College Hospital Dubai is set to become a place of hope, strength, and empowerment for all breast cancer patients. By offering a holistic support system, the hospital is dedicated to ensuring that every patient receives the comprehensive care they require, even after their treatment is complete.

"We firmly believe that no patient should feel alone on their journey to recovery. Through our Breast Cancer Support Group our goal is to offer the support, resources, and inspiration for all breast cancer patients " said Dr Millicent Bello, breast cancer, aesthetic oncoplastic surgeon at King’s College Hospital Dubai.

The ownership of this meeting is you, the patients.

King’s College Hospital Dubai encourages breast cancer patients to save the date for this gathering. For more information about the King's College Hospital Dubai breast cancer support group and to register for the inaugural gathering, please email register@kch.ae