King’s College Hospital Dubai expands pediatric neurosciences services

King’s College Hospital London in Dubai has expanded its pediatric neurosciences services with the appointment of Prof. Ubaid Shah as a consultant pediatric neurologist and epileptologist, strengthening access to specialist neurological and neurodevelopmental care for children across the UAE.

The expansion comes as healthcare providers continue to witness growing demand for specialist assessment and long-term management of conditions such as epilepsy, developmental delays, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder, headaches, movement disorders, and other neurological conditions affecting children and adolescents.

The enhanced service brings together pediatric neurology, epilepsy management, and neurodevelopmental care under one multidisciplinary programme, enabling families to access specialist support through a single care pathway.

According to clinicians, neurological and developmental concerns are among the most common reasons parents seek specialist medical advice, yet many symptoms can be difficult to identify and interpret during childhood.

"Many neurological conditions are highly treatable when identified early," said Prof. Ubaid Shah, consultant pediatric neurologist and epileptologist at King’s College Hospital Dubai.

"The challenge is ensuring children reach the right specialist at the right time. Early assessment can help families understand what is happening, access appropriate interventions, and provide children with the support they need to achieve their full potential."

Pediatric neurology focuses on disorders affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and muscles in infants, children, and adolescents. Unlike adult neurology, the specialty considers how neurological conditions impact a child's development, learning, behaviour, and overall quality of life.

Children are commonly referred to pediatric neurologists for symptoms including seizures, developmental delays, learning difficulties, headaches, unexplained episodes of loss of awareness, movement disorders, muscle weakness, and behavioural concerns.

A key feature of the expanded service is its dedicated pediatric epilepsy programme, led by a specialist epileptologist. Pediatric epileptology is a highly specialised field focused on diagnosing and managing childhood seizure disorders, including complex and treatment-resistant forms of epilepsy.

The service also provides comprehensive assessment and management of neurodevelopmental conditions such as ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and learning difficulties, allowing families to access coordinated care within one healthcare setting.

Prof. Shah brings more than 18 years of experience in pediatric neurosciences, with expertise spanning epilepsy, complex seizure disorders, neurodevelopmental conditions, movement disorders, neuroimmune disorders, and neuromuscular diseases. Alongside his clinical work, he has held senior academic appointments and contributed to research and medical education in pediatric neurology.

Healthcare experts emphasise that early diagnosis remains one of the most important factors influencing long-term outcomes for children with neurological and developmental conditions.

During early childhood, the brain undergoes rapid development, making timely intervention particularly important. Early access to specialist care can support improvements in communication, learning, social development, behavioural regulation, and overall quality of life.

Through the expanded pediatric neurosciences programme, King’s College Hospital Dubai aims to provide families with faster access to specialist assessments, evidence-based treatments, and long-term multidisciplinary support closer to home.