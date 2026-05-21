King’s College Hospital Dubai expands hope for children with advanced liver disease through complex transplant programme

King’s College Hospital London Dubai has continued to develop its paediatric liver transplant programme, focusing on highly specialised and complex cases across a range of transplant techniques. Having now successfully completed eight paediatric liver transplants, each case reflects a high level of surgical complexity and coordination, including split liver transplants, auxiliary transplants, and both living and deceased donor procedures.

Since its inception, the programme has focused on treating some of the most complex liver conditions in children, including acute liver failure, metabolic liver disease, and congenital disorders requiring transplantation. Each child is cared for by a multidisciplinary team of specialists in hepatology, transplant surgery, paediatrics, intensive care, anaesthesia, and long-term rehabilitation.

What sets the programme apart is its ability to tailor the transplant approach to each child’s condition. This includes split liver transplantation, where a donor liver is divided to help more than one recipient; auxiliary transplantation, where part of the native liver is preserved; and both living and deceased donor transplants depending on clinical need.

The programme is built around a continuity-of-care model, with families supported by one coordinated multidisciplinary team from diagnosis through surgery and long-term follow-up. This approach helps reduce the need for overseas travel while ensuring care is delivered within a single integrated system.

Professor Mohamed Rela, consultant liver transplant surgeon at King’s College Hospital Dubai, said: “Every child we treat represents a family that has placed their trust in us at an incredibly difficult time. What stands out is not the number of procedures, but the complexity of the cases and the level of coordination required to deliver them safely. Each transplant is carefully planned to suit the child’s condition, whether that involves a living donor, split liver, or a more specialised surgical approach.”

The programme builds on the hospital’s broader experience in liver and transplant care, with strong ties to King’s College Hospital, a world leader in liver disease. This partnership supports shared clinical standards, training, and the exchange of expertise between both locations.

Dr Rajeev Tomar, director of paediatric hepatology and gastroenterology at King’s College Hospital Dubai, said: "Paediatric transplantation requires a different level of planning, precision, and long-term follow-up. What we are building here goes beyond a surgical service; it is a full ecosystem of care that supports children as they grow."

Dr Rehan Saif, consultant Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Surgeon at King’s College Hospital Dubai, added: "Children with advanced liver disease often require highly individualised treatment plans. Being able to offer a full range of transplant options, including auxiliary and split liver procedures, allows us to manage complex cases more effectively and support better long-term outcomes."

The programme has recently introduced minimally invasive and robotic-assisted techniques in selected cases. These advances help support recovery and improve surgical precision where needed.

As the programme grows, the hospital plans to expand its capacity and strengthen its role as a referral centre for complex paediatric liver conditions across the region.

For more information, visit https://kingscollegehospitaldubai.com/