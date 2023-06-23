King's College Dubai leads UAE's battle against bowel cancer

The British healthcare leader initiates a whole genome sequencing Study to improve colorectal cancer diagnosis and therapy for the Emirati population

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 5:31 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 5:34 PM

In a historic first for the UAE, King's College Hospital London, Dubai, is embarking on a whole genome sequencing study, which is set to revolutionise bowel cancer treatment options for patients and potentially uncover abnormal genes that may impact their families in the future.

Understanding colorectal cancer and its impact on UAE

Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is the second most common cancer and also the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the UAE. Alarmingly, an increasing number of younger patients, aged between 20-49, are being diagnosed with this potentially life-threatening disease. As such, it is an urgent public health issue that demands immediate attention, which, when treated early and thoroughly, can be highly curable.

Early detection saves lives

Survival rates for colorectal cancer are incredibly high when detected at its earliest stage. With the availability of effective treatments today, individuals are encouraged, regardless of background or gender, to undergo screening. This proactive approach allows for the prevention or early diagnosis of cancers, enabling timely treatment before the disease can spread. King's College Hospital London, Dubai, offers colorectal cancer screening for all male and female patients aged 40 years and above.

King's College Hospital London, Dubai spearheads a ground-breaking study

Dr Guy Chung-Faye, consultant gastroenterologist and chief investigator, and Dr Atif Alvi, consultant colorectal surgeon, at King's College Hospital London, in collaboration with Italy-based global genomics leader, dante genomics, have initiated the genome sequencing study for Emiratis and UAE residents, who are diagnosed with colorectal cancer at King's College Hospital London, Dubai. This revolutionary study will map out the genetic mutations within their cancer and based on these discoveries, will be able to devise tailored treatment plans to usher in a new era of personalised patient care. The study is the first of its kind in the UAE and has the potential to identify novel mutations specific to the Emirati population, unseen in other ethnic groups. Furthermore, it may uncover important insights that can benefit other family members by identifying genetic traits, which are predictive of future cancer risk and enable strategies to minimise this risk.

"With our trailblazing whole genome sequencing study on colorectal cancer, we are not only charting a course towards personalised treatments for present patients but also creating a legacy for future generations of Emiratis and residents. We aim to reveal genetic nuances unique to our population and, in doing so, generate insights that can safeguard the health of the UAE community now and well into the future," said Dr Faye.

Understanding the causes and prevalence of colorectal cancer

Genetics, diet, and lifestyle play significant roles in developing Colorectal Cancer. Risk factors include a low-fibre diet, excessive consumption of processed meat, and being overweight or obese. According to the World Health Organisation's 2020 report, in the UAE, Colorectal Cancer is the second most prevalent cancer with 510 new cases reported each year, accounting for 10.6 per cent of all cancers. The disease is more prevalent among males, with 313 new cases annually, and the risk is heightened in the UAE due to the prevalence of fast food and luxury dining establishments.

Overcoming barriers and uniting against colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer can be a sensitive topic, particularly in the Middle East. Barriers to screening include lack of awareness, embarrassment surrounding colonoscopy procedures and denial of the illness. Women often face additional challenges related to cultural and religious factors and resistance to colonoscopies. Colorectal cancer ranks as the third highest disease among women in the UAE, with 197 cases reported in 2020. It is crucial to remember that colorectal cancer is a life-threatening disease that does not discriminate based on race, age or gender and is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer among women in the UAE.

Prioritise prevention, screening, and early diagnosis

Prevention, screening, and early diagnosis are paramount to securing a healthier future. Doctors at King's College Hospital London, Dubai, strongly urge patients not to ignore bowel-related issues. If such issues persist for several weeks, seeking medical attention is crucial. Remember, early detection saves lives.