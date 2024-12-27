King Koil launches ultimate luxury sleep experience with Signature Series

King Koil, a leader in premium sleep solutions, recently unveiled its prestigious Signature Series, featuring two extraordinary models — Sleep Horizon and Timeless Serenity. These masterfully hand-tufted mattresses represent the pinnacle of luxury sleep technology, combining time-honoured craftsmanship with innovative spring technology.

The new Signature Series showcases an unprecedented integration of premium natural materials imported from the UK, including Yorkshire wool, cashmere, silk, and Egyptian cotton, complemented by high-density natural latex. The sumptuous cashmere layers provide unmatched softness and natural moisture-wicking properties, while premium wool offers superior temperature regulation and hypoallergenic benefits.

“The King Koil Signature Series embodies our commitment to redefining luxury sleep experiences through innovation and superior craftsmanship," said Sundar Rajan, managing director of Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Co. LLC. "Each mattress is meticulously hand-tufted by master craftsmen, using Kevlar-strength tuft lace to ensure unparalleled durability and comfort that will last for at least two decades." The series features unique elements like horsehair padding, known for its natural antibacterial properties and built-in ventilation system, and thermo-regulating silk wadding that provides optimal comfort in any climate. Each mattress is backed by a 15-year warranty, reflecting King Koil's confidence in its superior construction.

The King Koil Signature Series is now available at select company showrooms across the UAE. For more information about this exclusive collection, call or what’s app +971 52 9041968 or email: dfmcllc@dfmcllc.ae