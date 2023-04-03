KHDA director general inaugurates new branch of British Orchard Nursery at DIP Green Community

The largest preschool chain also opened a campus in Sharjah’s Nasma Community with SPEA leaders inaugurating the campus

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 3:15 PM

The newest facility of British Orchard Nursery (BON), the latest branch at DIP, was officially inaugurated by Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director general of KHDA, in the presence of notable dignitaries from various other government departments of the UAE.

Gracing the grand opening was Shamma Al Mansouri from KHDA, Sabrin Al Zarooni, Women Council Coordinator — Dubai Police; Saif Yousuf Mohammad Moussa Alblooshi, head of section of employee affairs — Dubai Civil Defence; Samira Mohamed, managing director of Dubai Quality Group, Fatema Abbas — Dubai Customs and other dignitaries and senior officials from British Orchard Nursery.

Being the most awarded for quality and also being the largest in the communities, BON operates with new eco-friendly buildings, spacious, bright, and well-equipped classrooms with direct accessibility to outdoor spaces and swimming pools.

On the inauguration of the new purpose-built facility Dr Karam said: “British Orchard has a long history of providing education and care in Dubai. Early childhood centres create strong connections within communities and nurture a sense of belonging among children and their families. As the benefits of early childhood education become clearer for children, parents, and communities, we look forward to seeing many more centres open their doors in Dubai. We welcome the latest addition of British Orchard to DIP."

On the joyous occasion, Dr Vandana Gandhi, founder and CEO at British Orchard Nursery, added: “The opening of the DIP branch marks an important milestone in large, sustainable nursery spaces. The UAE as a country has established itself as a leader in many sectors, including education, and we are happy to contribute to this success story in line with the vision of the UAE leadership and the rulers."

Pre-school is the most essential foundation for the schooling years as per research, and our endeavour is to remain at the forefront of providing a strong educational, loving, and healthy environment for our young ones. We provide a holistic approach to learning, working on cognitive, physical, creative, personal, and social development as well as supporting parents in their journey of parenthood.

BON nurseries not only support early childhood development but also promote CSR, with the practice of sustainability and eco-friendly habits in young children via its Go Green Curriculum philosophy, such as teaching the importance of reducing, paper, water, and energy consumption and protecting the environment and our planet. For each child educated at BON, a contribution is made towards the education and care of the underprivileged in different countries.

The nursery also opened its door in the Nasma Community in Sharjah last week, which was officially inaugurated by Fatima Almazimi from Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) along with notable dignitaries; Rosa Piro from Arada developers, officials from Shaikha Aisha Bint Khaled Al Qassimi office and Haifa Alhashimi from Emirates Health Services, UAE. Being the largest and truly impressive preschool in the Nasma community, the branch encompasses a state of an art school building, lush green outdoor play areas, and well-equipped learning resources.

With a unique approach to learning, BON is also the first nursery in the region for Child led- Project-based learning with 100 per cent focus on children's unique abilities and the key worker philosophy as per the latest UK curriculum standards. The programme and the learning journals focus on each individual child as every activity for the little ones is crafted and executed based on their likes, interests, and passion.

Adding further, Dr Gandhi stated: "Development of appropriate social, scientific and imaginative skills to create confident communicators is an absolute must. I truly believe our nursery and teacher training centres will fill the gaps by offering a nurturing and empowering environment to teachers and families with nanny training, as well as for vocation support to the women community."