Khazna announces the UAE’s first AI-optimised data center and the largest in its portfolio, powering the nation’s drive toward AI leadership

Khazna Data Centers (Khazna), the largest hyper scale wholesale data center provider in the Middle East and North Africa, today announced the construction of its largest data center in the UAE to date. Situated in Ajman, the 100MW, AI-optimised data centre – the first of its kind in the region – reinforces Khazna’s market-leading position as an enabler of AI innovation and its commitment to powering the digital economy for the Age of AI.









The announcement was made by Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna, at Khazna’s stand at GITEX Global 2024, in the presence of Suhail Mohammed Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; and Yousif Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE.

Khazna’s latest 100k sqm facility, featuring 20 data halls, each with 5MW capacity, has already broken ground and is on track to be completed in 15 months. The tier three data centre will be the first AI data centre in the region and a testament to the UAE’s sizable efforts to meet rising power demands in the AI era, which are anticipated to double by 2026, according to the International Energy Agency.

The Ajman data centre’s electricity supply will be primarily provided by Etihad Water and Electricity Company (EtihadWE). The facility is being constructed with an energy-efficient, modular design, which ensures that resources are used effectively.

With a multi-billion-dirham investment, Khazna’s AI-focused data centre is set to be operational by Q3 2025, positively impacting the local economy by boosting highly skilled jobs in AI, as well as positioning the UAE as an investment hub for business, AI and innovation. Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centres, said: “The launch of our 100MW AI-optimised data centre is a testament to Khazna’s strong growth and reflects the UAE’s readiness to lead in AI innovation. There is a significant correlation between a nation's preparedness for AI and the proficiency of its data infrastructure. Our new data centre in Ajman has been specifically designed for the high computing power and scalability requirements of AI. Our advanced cooling techniques and energy-efficient modular designs to maximise both energy efficiency and scalability integrated within this data centre will help the UAE anticipate and leverage this revolutionary technology. While at the same time supporting the nation’s goal of building a more environmentally sustainable economy.” Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, commented on the project, stating: “At Etihad Water and Electricity, we are proud to provide the critical energy solutions that power major innovations across the Northern Emirates. Supplying the AI-optimized data centre in Ajman with reliable and efficient electricity underscores our role in enabling advanced technology infrastructures that support the UAE’s strategic goals in digital and economic growth. Our commitment to sustainable energy practices is fundamental to our support of projects that drive the nation's progress in the age of artificial intelligence.”

With the construction of the Ajman data centre, Khazna is driving the transition of the digital economy to the Age of Artificial Intelligence, making AI a scalable and sustainable reality for economies and societies everywhere.