Khanna Gems set to conquer gemstones market in Dubai

Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 2:55 PM

Khanna Gems Group, a global player in the trade of precious stones, crystals, and jewelry, is all set to conquer the Dubai gemstone market. The firm offers a wide range of products, including jewellery set with gemstones, unique designs, and expert craftsmanship. It caters to various customers, from those interested in expensive gemstone jewellery to those inclined towards astrology and spirituality, and ethical and socially responsible sourcing. It also offers bespoke jewellery manufacturing services and a collection of spiritual objects carved out of expensive and rare materials.

Khanna Gems' expansion to Dubai follows its successful ventures in the US, UK, New Zealand, and Australia, with 28 storefronts, 2,000+ associated businesses, and 600+ dealers across India and the world. The owner Pankaj Khanna is a writer, gemologist, and palm reader who guarantees that each gemstone and crystal is ethically sourced.

The majority of Khanna Gems' clientele comes from the South Asian diaspora, and the company aims to appeal to Dubai's expat population by showcasing its extensive collection of high-end jewellery crafted from unusual gemstones. The firm also has several subsidiaries, including Da Realeza, an omni-channel retail platform for luxury goods, and A for Aroma, a producer of perfumes, essential oils, and other aromatherapy-related goods.

Khanna Gems plans to offer franchise opportunities to business owners in Dubai, with options to acquire a master franchise or a unit franchise. The former grants exclusive territorial rights and the privilege of running the principal regional outpost of the franchise's retail chain and workshop. By establishing new brands like Da Realeza and A for Aroma, Khanna Gems aims to cement its position as a major player in the luxury sector and meet the needs of its clientele.