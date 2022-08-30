Khaleej Times to Choose Contentsquare for their Digital Transformation Strategy
Performance Marketing Platform supports UAE's longest-running English daily newspaper with its digital transformation strategy
Leading global digital experience analytics company, Contentsquare, today announces its latest client win with leading publishers, Khaleej Times.
Working with Contentsquare allows the team to better understand customer behavior online and use data to deliver exceptional experiences for readers to receive greater insights into how prospects and customers engage with the website.
Sitting under the Galadari Group, Khaleej Times recognizes the need to turn to a digital-first approach as it grows, adapting how its team both consume and action data.
Contentsquare’s platform has quickly and easily integrated with its existing technology stack, enabling the team at Khaleej Times to adopt digital technologies across the organization. The overall goal is to provide excellent digital experiences to everyone who visits the site and encourage readers to become paying subscribers via content that resonates with key audiences.
Three key focus areas were identified by Khaleej Times’ digital team: understanding customer behavior, learning how different users engage online, and improving how the team interprets the key metric of page views. Working with Contentsquare enables the team to understand its data and turn that knowledge into actionable insights to benefit the reader.
Sohail Nawaz, Chief Digital Officer at Khaleej Times, says, “As the world continues to turn digital-first, it’s only natural that we need to change the way we consume and action data. Contentsquare makes it easy for all of our team members to understand traditionally confusing web data, saving us significant time in hitting our aggressive growth targets for 2022 and beyond.”
Jake Stroyan, Sales Director MENA at Contentsquare added, “It’s great to be working so closely with a company that affects the lives of millions of individuals daily. At Contentsquare, we understand how important it is to deliver a great experience for your customers and to be able to support Khaleej Times in doing so now, but also in the future, is a real pleasure.
To find out more about how Contentsquare is helping Khaleej Times improve its understanding of online customer behavior to optimize its online experience for readers, visit www.contentsquare.com