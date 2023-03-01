Khabib Nurmagomedov announces the release of the NFT collection with GMT

MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced the launch of a brand-new NFT collection called Khabib NFT Collection by GMT.

As indicated by its name, this non-fungible token collection has been developed and released as a result of a partnership between the undefeated MMA fighter and GMT – an innovative crypto project, which makes Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone.

As such, this newly launched NFT artwork collection consists of a set of mining rigs. Furthermore, the NFT artwork features quotes from Nurmagomedov, plus other tributes to his illustrious and dominant MMA career.

While some investors may purchase NFTs from the 'Khabib NFT Collection by GMT' for speculative purposes, owning an NFT from this collection has some tangible benefits, such as access to exclusive events hosted by Nurmagomedov, and a share of the daily BTC mining rewards generated by GMT.

Each NFT is backed by 29 TH/s – a nod to the number of victories Khabib had throughout his professional MMA career.

The computing power of the NFTs from this collection allows holders to receive Bitcoin effortlessly every day in two distinct ways. Specifically, holders can hold an NFT and get daily rewards automatically, or they can play a special 'clicker' game inside of the pool to increase their chances to win a block as this game is practically based on a real blockchain.

Nurmagomedov joined GMT as an ambassador in October 2021, and he has grown more and more interested in the project and the technology that the GMT token is backed by. He is particularly supportive of GMT making crypto mining easier and more accessible to retail investors.

“I like dealing with professionals, people with a lot of experience and background in the field. I like the cornerstone and essence of the project — easy mining, the opportunity for ordinary people to earn without wading into the technical recesses of mining,” said Nurmagomedov.

Indeed, 'Khabib NFT Collection by GMT' offers a beneficial alternative to traditional mining, which involves purchasing costly, specialist mining equipment and running and maintaining it to mine crypto.

“I have long been interested in various projects concerning innovation and technology. It has always been interesting for me to observe high-tech processes, to find out in detail how they work from the inside out,” adds Nurmagomedov.

Each NFT from this collection represents a portion of the total mining power of GMT’s mining infrastructure, which consists of several state-of-the-art Bitcoin mining facilities. In layman's terms, the more NFTs you own, the greater your daily BTC payouts from the mining pool. Nurmagomedov states that ‘blockchain for him is an independence from external forces and a great opportunity to manage one's finances, and most importantly, a way for individuals to improve their financial well-being’.