Key herbs in Ayurvedic medicine: Exploring powerful herbs used in Body Revival for healing many diseases

By Shagun Sharma Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 5:28 PM

People in the millennium are seeking a holistic and natural approach to human health, which is why their unprecedented inclination towards Ayurvedic medicine and herbs is obvious.

To meet the rising demand from both global and domestic consumers, a renowned Indian Ayurvedic pharma company has meticulously crafted an Ayurvedic immunotherapy medicine made from precious ancient Ayurvedic herbs to heal a wide range of health conditions. Body Revival, a 100 per cent natural and herbal-based product by Health Reactive, is a breakthrough formulation designed to prevent and heal many diseases.

Based on a 5,000-year-old traditional Indian medicinal science, Body Revival exemplifies the wisdom of traditional medicine. It comprises a calculated combination of natural ingredients, mainly derived from precious herbal plants, believed to offer various health benefits and natural solutions for a wide range of problems. The manufacturer claims that it may help to heal the negative effects of various medications, treatments, and pollutants.

Harnessing the power of Ayurvedic herbs such as Bhel (AegieMatmelos) AcorusCalmus, WithaniaSomnifera, BlumeaDensiflora, RumexVasicarius, RubiaCordifolia, CucumisMelo, SymplocosRacemosa and Honey, researchers at Health Reactive developed this liquid suspension that has an innate ability to enhance the body's natural defense mechanisms and effectively combat various ailments. Body Revival is an ISO and GMP-certified natural medicine product made following all national and global rules and guidelines.

Here are some potential benefits of each of these powerful herbs, sourced from various books of Ayurveda:

Bhel (AegieMatmelos) and Lodhra (Symplocosracemosa) are like Ayurvedic medicine's precious weapons that operate on the principles of immunotherapy and possess antimicrobial, antiviral, astringent, anti-inflammatory & radio-protective properties.

Bhel is known for its digestive properties and may help to alleviate digestive disorders like diarrhea, constipation, and indigestion. The herb also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, offering protection against oxidative stress and inflammation. Lodhra (Symplocosracemosa), on the other hand, is helpful in healing female reproductive ailments and may heal ulcers, eye disorders and dental problems.

Acoruscalmus is the next precious herb in Body Revival, potentially improving memory and concentration. Its calming and soothing effects on the nervous system make it a perfect ingredient to help in healing ailments such as epilepsy, anxiety, and stress and may help in healing arthritis and stroke.

Ashwagandha (Withaniasomnifera), an adaptogenic herb present in Body Revival, may help to heal and supports cell regeneration and fortifies the immune system, empowering it to thwart the onset of diseases and may help to lower the side effects of chemotherapy. It may enhances energy levels and may improve cognitive function, making Body Revival a product that rejuvenates cellular vitality.

BlumeaDensifloral (Ngai Camphor) in Body Revival may help to optimise the body's resilience and bolsters its natural healing capacity. It has analgesic properties and is said to be very effective and may help in relieving pain and inflammation in conditions like arthritis, rheumatism and urolithiasis.

Ayurvedic product Body Revival is blended with a few key herbs extracted from the Rumexvesicarius (flower Bladder Dock) and CucumisMelo (Cantaloupe). The former flower herb is best used for its diuretic properties, promoting healthy kidney function and supporting urinary health, while the latter, a hydrating fruit, is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Honey, as a powerful herb, completes the formulation of Body Revival. The natural healing abilities of honey make Health Reactive's product offer a range of benefits, from supporting digestion to promoting healing and boosting immunity.

According to ancient Ayurvedic texts and advancements in immunotherapy, it is believed that we can significantly enhance our body's natural defence mechanism, the immune system, to effectively combat harmful substances within our body. A unique liquid suspension Body Revival, containing a blend of powerful herbs, has demonstrated remarkable success in healing various major diseases (provided they have not reached advanced stages) in the human body. Each of the nine herbs in the liquid suspension possesses exceptional properties, as claimed by the Ayurveda pharmaceutical company (according to various books of Ayurveda), which have the potential to facilitate improved healing and recovery in patients with early to mid-stage medical conditions. Furthermore, these herbs may help to prevent the progression of these conditions to more severe stages.

Ayurvedic herbs used in Body Revival have a long history of use and anecdotal evidence supporting their benefits. Through the combined and synergistic action of these herbs, the medicine stimulates the body's ability to boot immunity, and regenerate cells, promoting overall health and vitality from within. With thousands of positive consumer feedback, the product has favourably impacted more than lakhs of patients globally. Health Reactive's 25-year track record and lakhs of patients healed successfully attests to its potential and efficacy.

— Shagun Sharma is an independent business journalist

— Views expressed are her own and do not reflect the newspaper's policy.