Kevin Pietersen reignites first Ashes memory in a new video

Back in time: Kevin Pietersen talks about some top Ashes moments and his victories in a game of picture association

Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 1:30 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 2:41 PM

The former England batsman and one of the top international cricket players, Kevin Pietersen, discusses some iconic wins of his career, especially in the Ashes, in a video titled Caption This. Pietersen has won four out of six ashes series he played in ten years of his international cricket career. Here’s what Pietersen said about the pictures.

Six against Warne

The picture is of Pietersen batting a six against Shane Warne. While describing the image, Pietersen said: “This Australian side was quite something. There was no negative, it was all just win, win, win, and England had to beat the streak by simply winning.” Pietersen talked about his first-ever Ashes performance and how it inspired the team to ‘win, win, win.’

McGrath going over on a ball

Reminiscing about this event, Pietersen said: “We saw McGrath go down and to say we weren’t excited is probably a lie. Obviously, with McGrath not being in a test match, you stand a much better chance. It was a massive plus and a bonus for us to beat the Australian team.”

2005 Bazball

The 2005 Ashes series is considered one of the most iconic among cricket lovers. The exceptional performance of both teams and England’s close win was a treat for viewers. Discussing the iconic series and some highlights, Pietersen talked about one of the iconic moments of Harmison’s bowling and how Pietersen thought the game was over. Pietersen said, “The series was just meant to be.”

Oh, crikey

Talking about his series-winning maiden Test century at the Oval in 2005, Pietersen said: “Every time I see this picture, I just think, ‘Put your helmet back on.’” The former England skipper described how it was an overwhelming moment for him to bring the team home on the final day, and it was a life-changing moment for him. He also described how his performance was 'mostly instinctive.’

Four of them

The picture of this iconic moment highlights England’s fourth win in the Ashes out of the six Pietersen played. The 2013 Ashes series picture of Pietersen holding the winning urn. He described how he and the team players had put in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to win the series.

The interview also showcased pictures of Pietersen’s moments with Shane Warne. The player discussed how Warne was a 'legend, a fun guy to be around, and he had an aura and how it is impossible to believe that Warne is no more.’ The game also involved pictures featuring moments like England’s two-run victory at Edgbaston in the 2005 Ashes series and their win in Australia for the first time in 24 years.