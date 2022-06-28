Kevin Jay Sengson Cruz as a top real estate entrepreneur
Kevin Jay Sengson Cruz as a top real estate entrepreneur, has come forward to debunk a few myths in the industry.
As the CEO and Founder of his successful real estate company Kinetic Real Estate, he has made the most of the opportunities in the competitive sector.
Whenever people notice a particular industry or sector consistently growing, they start researching about what led these industries to reach exponential levels of growth and also carry out studies that sometimes pave the way for several myths that keep playing around in the minds of the many budding talents, who wish to make their mark in those industries. Real estate is one such sector that has seen many ups and downs so far across the world, but what has kept a few promising talents away from the industry are a few myths that are needed to be busted. For doing that, we have today none other than an award-winning and recognized real estate entrepreneur from the US named Kevin Jay Sengson Cruz, the Founder and CEO of Kinetic Real Estate.
Kevin jay sengsonCruz, who has so far helped 100s of families build their home dreams and his teammates build a foundation to create generational wealth through the power of real estate, lays down a few myths.
- Being a broker means most profit: This is one of the most popular myths in the industry today, says Kevin Cruz. He says that though being a broker does promise a great amount of commission; it is not the only greatly paid job in the sector. Corporate jobs like architects, designers, project engineers, regional managers, and others also exist that offer a great pay scale, better than the local brokers.
- Having a real estate background is necessary: Kevin jay Sengson Cruz busts this myth by saying that it is absolutely not needed to have a background in real estate. All those successful in the industry are not the ones only from a real estate business family; many have paved their own path to success through consistently sharpening their skills and improving their knowledge, just like he did in his career.
- Extroverts can only succeed: This is again a popular myth, where people think individuals who know how to hold more communications and conversations can only succeed. In real estate, valuable information is all that matters; it has nothing to do with a person being an introvert or extrovert. Also, when it comes to building relations, that can be done by the success one creates in the industry.
Kevin jay sengson Cruz's specialties include multi-unit properties, single-family homes, condos, and also property management, relocation, and 1031 exchanges.