Kerno unveils UAE's first enterprise tech manufacturing hub in Dubai

Kerno Enterprises, the UAE’s enterprise-level IT hardware manufacturer, hosted an invite-only tour of its upcoming manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) on February 10. The event brought together partners, customers, and media to present the company’s enterprise-class, end-to-end IT operations in the UAE and outline their significant role in supporting the development of local technology production capabilities.

Beyond demonstrating production capabilities, the event highlighted Kerno’s role in reducing lead times, localising intellectual property, and enabling secure, enterprise-grade infrastructure manufacturing within the UAE — capabilities previously unavailable at scale in the local market.

The event included a guided tour with Kerno’s R&D and engineering team, covering the end-to-end manufacturing process. The tour started from Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Through-Hole Technology (THT) areas and continued through the server room and UPS room. It also covered testing, custom solution manufacturing, and the assembly unit, followed by final assembly and quality assurance stages, and concluded at the outbound dock.

“This facility proves that enterprise-grade technology manufacturing can be designed, built, and scaled in the UAE — to global standards and for mission-critical use,” said Chris Caswell, CEO and co-founder of Kerno.

“This tour reflects the local capabilities we have built, from R&D and engineering to full-cycle technology manufacturing in the UAE.”

Evgeny (Gene) Ostrovskiy, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Kerno, said Kerno’s mission extends beyond localisation.

“By contributing to the UAE’s technological sovereignty, we are also establishing durable commercial and technology partnerships with global leaders — laying the foundation for a sustainable, multi-billion-dollar advanced manufacturing industry in the country,” he said.

Capacity to meet demand

Kerno’s upcoming manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis has the capacity to produce over 60,000 enterprise systems annually from the first year of operations with significant potential for expansion as the business scales. The facility is intended to support domestic demand with locally manufactured infrastructure and contribute to the UAE’s technology manufacturing sector.

The facility includes SMT lines, an automated unit assembly lines, ISO 7 cleanroom manufacturing for microelectronics, process monitoring systems, precision placement down to 15 micrometers per SMT component, and 3D optical inspection and X-ray systems for PCBs, with a throughput capacity of up to 180,000 microelectronic components per hour.

Kerno’s operations are supported by UAE-based R&D teams, local IP ownership, dedicated engineering teams, a globally diversified supply chain, and a local customer support organization. This structure is designed to reduce lead times while meeting enterprise and data-center quality and performance standards.

Kerno’s technology platforms include enterprise-grade AI servers for training and inference, built on the latest generation of high-performance GPUs from leading global semiconductor manufacturers. The portfolio includes AI systems accelerated by NVIDIA and AMD, universal x86 servers, as well as data storage, analytics solutions, and enterprise platforms designed for data centers and mission-critical environments.

The event marked the formal introduction of kerno’s enterprise technology manufacturing operations, reflecting the UAE’s ongoing investments in local digital infrastructure and advanced technology production.