Kerala’s 93-year-old Ayurvedic legacy arrives in Dubai with first global centre

Bringing a 93-year-old legacy of authentic Ayurveda to the UAE, Dhanwantari Vaidyasala has launched its first-ever overseas centre in Bur Dubai. The new facility makes its renowned treatments more accessible to UAE residents, many of whom previously travelled to India for care.

The centre, located in Al Ain Center, marks the first international expansion for the Kerala-based institution, founded in 1933.

"Many patients travel from the UAE to our hospitals in Kerala for treatment," noted Bindu N (Swathi), AGM of Dhanwantari Vaidyasala. "With Dhanwantari's direct presence in Dubai, our services will now be far more accessible and convenient for them."

The Dubai hub represents the first step in a major global expansion. Dr Satheesh Kumar Namboothiri, managing director, announced plans for new centres in Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, the Philippines, Germany, and Australia, all set to be operational by 2026. "This is a new beginning for us and the first step towards our vision of 'Dhanwantari Global,'" he stated.

The centre will focus on addressing prevalent modern health challenges. "Our authentic methods to prevent and manage diabetes will now be available in the UAE," Dr Kumar said. "We have also developed a ‘protocol for healthy living’ to help prevent chronic diseases without medication."

Dr Sathya K Pillai, the centre's medical director and chief physician, highlighted a focus on reversing lifestyle diseases. "Our facility is equipped with modern systems for diagnosing neuropathy and providing subsequent treatments. Specialised procedures such as ‘Tarpana’ for eye ailments, along with advanced skin and hair care, will be launched soon," he confirmed.

To serve the wider region, Dhanwantari UAE will roll out a multi-pronged growth strategy. "Our goal is to extend the Dhanwantari legacy across the Gulf," said Muraleedharan Ekarool, managing director of Dhanwantari UAE. "We plan to open 10 direct outlets in the UAE within the next three years, alongside franchise and kiosk models."

Having acquired the successfully operating Ayur Sathya clinic, the brand is already integrating into the local community. "We will soon be launching long-term silver, gold, and diamond treatment packages for our regular clients," added Dr Jaisam Abdulla, manager and physician.