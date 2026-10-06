Keolis.MHI and Ascend Esports host Esports Football Championship 2026

The Esports Football Championship 2026 – ‘One League, One Champion’ was organised by Keolis.MHI in collaboration with Ascend Esports as an employee engagement initiative. Held from July 11 to 19, 2026 at Staff Accommodation, Al Mamzar, it brought colleagues together through friendly competition and a shared gaming experience.

The event received 53 registrations. Forty-two players participated across a schedule of 52 matches, with the championship concluding in a final where the winner received a trophy and medal. Vikas Sardana, managing director of Keolis.MHI, attended the final day and presented the trophy to the champion.

Sardana said: "At Keolis.MHI, we believe that meaningful employee engagement can take many forms. The Esports Football Championship 2026 brought colleagues together through friendly competition, interaction and a shared passion for gaming. It was a pleasure to witness the excitement on the final day and present the trophy to the champion. We look forward to continuing to explore innovative ways of engaging and connecting our people."

Ashis Kumar Jammi, CEO of Ascend Esports, said: "Esports is ultimately about bringing people together through shared experiences. The enthusiasm we saw during the championship showed how effectively gaming can create engagement, healthy competition and stronger connections among participants. We are delighted with the response and proud to have partnered with Keolis.MHI on the initiative. We see this as the beginning of many more opportunities across esports, technology and future-focused engagement."

Ascend Esports supported the championship from planning through execution, including participant coordination, match scheduling, gaming and technical setup, on-ground operations and branding. The event showed how esports can support employee engagement and help colleagues connect.