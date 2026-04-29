Keolis MHI marks World Day for Safety and Health at work with annual “Way Day” initiative

Keolis MHI, a leading transportation company, joined the global community in marking World Day for Safety and Health at Work. Observed annually on April 28, the occasion was commemorated through its annual “Way Day” event, a comprehensive health, safety, and security programme held as part of its signature “way” approach.

The initiative served as a strong demonstration of Keolis MHI’s commitment to its zero harm policy, which plays a critical role in the success of its operations and service to the community. By prioritising the health, safety, and security of its employees, the company fosters a culture of trust and care, ensuring the delivery of reliable and sustainable public services. This commitment aligns with the UAE’s national aspirations, including the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

The day’s activities began with a hybrid webinar involving global Keolis subsidiaries, focusing on shared responsibility and the “Zero Harm” philosophy. Vikas Sardana, managing director of Keolis MHI, emphasised that the company’s success is built on a foundation of vigilance and a passenger-centric approach.

"Safety is not just a priority for us; it is a core value that drives everything we do," said Sardana. "Our annual ‘Way Day’ and ongoing safety programmes reflect a proactive approach to ensuring the well-being of our passengers and workforce. By combining human engagement with technological innovation, we aim to set the highest standards in safety."

Addressing the evolving landscape of urban transit, the event featured sessions dedicated to the integration of physical and digital security. Discussions highlighted the importance of building robust security frameworks that evolve with metropolitan growth, with a focus on proactive monitoring and stronger collaboration with stakeholders to maintain a consistently secure environment.

Complementing the knowledge sessions, the QHSE Department hosted a live demonstration by ARASCA on the use of Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices.

In a dedicated effort to prioritise employee wellbeing, the ‘Way Day’ activities also included comprehensive on-site health screenings and medical consultations. These covered blood pressure monitoring, vitamin D and blood sugar testing, BMI evaluations, and key lipid profile checks such as total cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

As Keolis Way for Health, Safety and Security Day 2026 was observed, Keolis MHI reaffirmed its long-term commitment to protecting lives, preventing incidents, and shaping the future of rail safety across the region. For Keolis MHI, safety is not a destination; it is a continuous journey of improvement.