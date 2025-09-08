Keolis MHI marks four years of excellence in Dubai

Keolis MHI proudly marks its fourth anniversary of operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro and managing the Dubai Tram, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and a leader in delivering innovative, sustainable, and community-focused mobility solutions.

Since assuming operations on September 8, 2021, Keolis MHI — a joint venture between Keolis (France), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (Japan), and Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan) has been committed to supporting the RTA’s vision of becoming a pioneering leader in innovative and sustainable public transport solutions. These commitments include enhancing operational processes, introducing new innovations, upholding a strong safety ethos, and ensuring near-perfect service availability and punctuality.

As part of its nine-year contract, with the potential for a six-year extension, Keolis MHI has successfully delivered on key milestones for the RTA, including the Expo 2020 Dubai event, managing large-scale gatherings such as the Dubai Run and New Year’s Eve, and providing a collaborative platform to exchange ideas and conceptualise ultramodern applications in public transportation.

Vikas Sardana, acting managing director at Keolis MHI, expressed:

"As we mark our fourth anniversary, we reflect with pride on the achievements of the past four years. Our partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority has been instrumental in driving innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. We are deeply honoured to have been recognised with prestigious awards that reflect our commitment to excellence and positive impact."

Over the past four years, Keolis MHI has earned numerous prestigious recognitions that highlight its excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Among its most notable achievements are the Vision of the Year Award at the Global Light Rail Awards, second place at the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST), and two consecutive Nafis Awards celebrating its progress in Emiratization, including surpassing a five-year Emirati workforce target in just three months.

The company has also earned the ISO 55001 certification for asset management, alongside multiple ISO standards in safety, quality, and environment, as well as the ISO 27001 certification for information security. Adding to these milestones, Keolis MHI proudly achieved the prestigious 4-Star EFQM Certification, a benchmark of organizational excellence, and most notably attained a perfect 100% score in the 2025 International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS) assessment — an impressive progression from 92.2% in 2023 and 96% in 2024, underscoring its focus on world-class passenger experiences.

Beyond operations, Keolis MHI has shown a strong commitment to community engagement. Initiatives include distributing 1,000 meals daily during Ramadan, organising Eid celebrations for orphans, launching blood donation drives with Dubai Health, and supporting RTA’s CSR initiatives, from “Back to School” campaigns to the Kiswat Khair initiative.