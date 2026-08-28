Keolis MHI celebrates Emirati Women’s Day, highlighting achievements and growing leadership of Emirati women

Marking Emirati Women’s Month under the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better,” Keolis MHI, the operator of the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, hosted a special event on August 27 at the Al Shindagha Museum Visitor Centre. The gathering honoured the achievements of female national talent and highlighted their growing contributions to service excellence, operational performance, innovation, and workplace development across the rail sector.

Traditionally observed on August 28, Emirati Women’s Day has evolved in 2026 into a month-long national celebration announced by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and the "Mother of the Nation".

The celebration brought colleagues together for an engaging programme combining reflection, learning, cultural appreciation and celebration. The event featured an array of interactive activities, corporate video screenings, and a special tribute video. A dynamic panel discussion highlighted local success stories within the organisation, providing a platform to share inspiring career journeys and professional experiences. The programme concluded with a guided cultural tour to Al Shandiqa museum, allowing participants to connect the celebration with the region’s rich heritage.

Opening the event with a welcoming address centered on this year’s 2026 national theme, “We Emerge Stronger and Better,” Shalini Taneja, deputy director, Human Resources at Keolis MHI, said: "At Keolis MHI, we are proud to be a leader in the rail sector, not only through our operational and management expertise, but also through our commitment to diversity, inclusion and the development of national talent. Emirati women bring invaluable perspectives, capabilities and leadership to our organisation. By combining their local knowledge and talent with global expertise, these women are well equipped to drive innovation and excellence in the UAE’s rail industry."

Highlighting how career advancement directly reflects how national talent emerges stronger and better, she added: "We are particularly proud that more than 42 Emirati women have progressed into new technical, operational and managerial roles since we took over operations. These achievements provide an important context for Emirati Women’s Month. They demonstrate that empowerment becomes meaningful when it translates into skills, responsibility, career progression and leadership."

At Keolis MHI, Emirati women are making a meaningful impact across engineering, operations, asset management and leadership. Their growing presence in the rail industry reflects not only the UAE’s commitment to Emiratisation and gender equality, but also the value of national talent in an industry where technical expertise, operational excellence, safety and innovation are essential every day.

Today, 56 per cent of Keolis MHI’s Emirati workforce are women, while 21 per cent of senior leadership positions are held by Emirati women. Since the beginning of operations, more than 42 Emirati women have progressed into technical, operational and executive roles, demonstrating a journey that extends from participation and skills development to professional advancement and leadership.

The event concluded with group photographs, providing an opportunity for colleagues to celebrate achievements, strengthen connections and recognise the collective contribution of Emirati women to Keolis MHI.