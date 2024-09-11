Keolis MHI celebrates 3 years of excellence in Dubai

Since its inception in 2021, Keolis MHI has been at the forefront in supporting the transformation of Dubai’s rail sector.

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 3:17 PM

Keolis MHI, a consortium between France’s Keolis and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), and Mitsubishi Corporation, have proudly marked three years of successful operations in Dubai, showcasing a legacy of global expertise and a commitment to supporting public transportation.

Since its inception in 2021, Keolis MHI has been at the forefront in supporting the transformation of Dubai’s rail sector. With a rich history of managing large-scale transportation networks across the globe, Keolis MHI brings a wealth of hands-on experience to the region. From trains and trams to autonomous mobility and buses, our expertise spans the entire spectrum of modern transportation, ensuring that Dubai remains a leader in mobility solutions.

Keolis MHI's journey in Dubai is built on a foundation of decades of international experience. Our proven track record in managing complex transportation networks is complemented by our deep understanding of the local market. This unique combination enables us to deliver tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of Dubai’s residents and visitors while maintaining the highest standards of service and efficiency.

Innovation and Smart Technologies

Innovation is at the core of Keolis MHI’s mission. We are constantly exploring and integrating smart technologies to enhance seamless connectivity within the public transportation realm. Our commitment to innovation ensures that the transportation network we operate in remains cutting-edge, providing passengers with a smooth, efficient, and integrated travel experience.

From smart applications to real-time data-driven decision-making, we are dedicated to leveraging technology to create a smarter, more connected future for public transport.

Think Like a Passenger and the Keolis Signature Service

At the heart of our operations is our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our "Think Like a Passenger" ethos drives every decision we make, ensuring that the passenger experience is at the core of our services. Through the implementation of the Keolis Signature Service, we have set new benchmarks for excellence in customer care, creating a transportation environment that is not only efficient but also welcoming, comfortable, and accessible for all.

Keolis MHI is deeply committed to environmental sustainability, aligning our operations with local and global SDG’s. Our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and implement sustainable solutions have set new standards in the industry. From energy-efficient technologies to green initiatives that promote a healthier planet, we are dedicated to enhancing our work in line with Dubai’s vision for a sustainable future.

CSR and Community Engagement As a responsible corporate citizen, Keolis MHI is passionate about giving back to the community. Our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mission is centred around engaging with the community, supporting local initiatives, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and social responsibility. Through various programs and partnerships, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of those we serve, ensuring that our success is shared with the wider community. Congratulations on Dubai Metro’s 15th Anniversary As we celebrate our third anniversary, we are also proud to congratulate the Dubai Metro on its 15th anniversary. This milestone is a testament to the vision and leadership of the Roads and Transport Authority Dubai (RTA) and the enduring partnership that has made Dubai a global model for public transportation. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the city and the country for having leaders who consistently aspire for excellence and set the standard for others to follow. Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis UK, Middle East, and India, said: “We are immensely proud to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Dubai Metro. This milestone is a testament to the vision and dedication of the RTA and the people of Dubai. At Keolis MHI, we are honored to contribute to this legacy by introducing innovations that enhance the overall travel experience.” David Franks, managing director of Keolis MHI, added: “Over the past 15 years, the Dubai Metro has become a symbol of progress and innovation. As we look to the future, our focus remains on delivering world-class service and continuously improving our operations to meet the evolving needs of our passengers.”

Looking ahead, as we celebrate this significant milestone, we remain committed to our mission of providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation solutions. Our journey with the RTA is far from over, and we look forward to many more years of collaboration, innovation, and excellence.