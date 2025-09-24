Keolis Group to showcase cutting-edge rail solutions at Global Rail 2025 in Abu Dhabi

Keolis Group, a global leader in shared mobility and public transport, will take center stage as a key exhibitor at the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (Global Rail 2025), taking place at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from 30 September to 2 October 2025.

Under the theme “Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity,” Global Rail 2025 will bring together the entire transport ecosystem to showcase innovations, foster cross-border collaboration, and build high-value partnerships. Leading operators from the Middle East and Asia, including Keolis Group.

Hosted by Etihad Rail, Global Rail 2025 is the region’s most influential platform for transport innovation and will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, with the support of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of Etihad Rail.

Over the course of the three-day event, Keolis will present its vision for the future of mobility through keynote addresses by Marie-Ange Debon, Chairwoman and Group CEO; Laurence Brosseta, CEO International; Antonia Höög, Chief Sustainability Officer; and Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis UK, Middle East, and India. Their sessions will highlight Keolis’ global strategy to deliver safe, efficient, and sustainable transport solutions, as well as the Group’s approach to integrating digital technologies, autonomous systems, and multimodal services to meet the evolving needs of both urban and intercity networks.

Marie-Ange Debon, chairwoman and group CEO of Keolis Group, emphasised the significance of the event, stating: "Global Rail 2025 offers a unique platform to connect with our clients the Public Transport Authorities, operators and innovators from across the globe. It’s an opportunity to share insights, demonstrate the impact of sustainable mobility solutions, and collaborate on shaping tomorrow’s transport networks. Our participation highlights Keolis’ role as a global leader in integrated transport systems and our commitment to building smarter, greener, and more connected cities for future generations."

Laurence Broseta, CEO International of Keolis Group, added: We are proud to join this landmark event that will bring together rail leaders to accelerate innovation, strengthen connectivity, and advance sustainable mobility across the MENA region and beyond. It also reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to world-class transport and logistics infrastructure, positioning the Region as a hub for global dialogue on the future of rail.”

In addition to its strong exhibition presence, Keolis will host a dedicated Transport forum scheduled during Global Rail 2025, bringing together regional leaders to explore key themes including regional engagement, Keolis Group integration, and evolving customer expectations, while reinforcing Keolis’ role as a trusted partner in shaping the future of mobility.