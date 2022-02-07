Keolis Group participates in MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition

Keolis Group, the company in charge of operating and maintaining Dubai Metro and operating Dubai Tram, through its subsidiary Keolis-MHI, formed with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corporation, announced its participation in the MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022. The event was jointly organised by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai.
Bernard Tabary, CEO, International Keolis Group, joined the panel discussion titled ‘Mobility in the post-pandemic world’ while Annelise Avril, senior EVP, marketing, innovation and new mobility services, presented on the topic of ‘Mobility-as-a-Service’ on February 6.
Commenting on their participation, Tabary, said: “The UITP MENA Congress and Exhibition brings together public transport authorities, operators, manufacturers and other shared mobility stakeholders from around the world and is an excellent opportunity to network with them. We look forward to meeting our counterparts and taking part in all the exciting discussions about the future of mobility in the MENA region, and beyond.”
Wallace Weatherill, managing director, Keolis MHI, said: “The MENA region is in its golden period of mass transportation and shared mobility. We anticipate a great increase in public reliance on an integrated transportation system to meet their daily needs, and we are excited to be part of this journey to offer innovative and effective solutions.”
Keolis-MHI aims for operational excellence to improve the experience of Dubai's passengers and raise their expectations in terms of health, safety, service, performance, innovation, and digital to make public transport the preferred choice for mobility.
