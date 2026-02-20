Keolis appoints Youenn Dupuis as CEO for Middle East & Eastern Asia

Keolis Group, a global leader in shared mobility and public transport, today announced the appointment of Youenn Dupuis as CEO Middle East & Eastern Asia. In this strategic leadership role, Dupuis will lead the expansion and management of Keolis’ extensive portfolio across these high-growth markets, with a focus on the Group’s major automated metro, tramway, and passenger rail activities.

"The Middle East and Eastern Asia are at the forefront of the global transition toward smart, automated, and sustainable mobility," said Laurence Broseta, CEO International of Keolis Group. "Youenn’s exceptional track record in managing large-scale, complex networks and his success in delivering world-class service during the Paris Olympics make him the ideal leader to drive our ambitions in these regions. We are confident that his expertise will strengthen our partnerships and help us deliver even greater value to public authorities and passengers."

Dupuis commented: "I am honored to lead Keolis’ operations in a region known for its visionary infrastructure and commitment to innovation. My priority is to build on our strong foundations in Dubai, Doha, and China, while ensuring the successful launch and operation of our new rail partnerships in the UAE. By combining Keolis’ global expertise with local insights, we will continue to set the international benchmark for safety, reliability, and passenger experience."