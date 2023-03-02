KEO builds healthy camaraderie with half marathon

Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 10:34 AM

Over 40 employees of KEO recently participated in the RAK Half Marathon as part of the company's global initiative, the COO Cup, to promote fitness and health awareness. The event featured a unique ‘par system’ for runners, where each participant was given a target time, based on their fitness level, age, and experience, with the fastest runner serving as the benchmark. Each runner was given extra time based on their individual ‘par’ score to determine the winner of the COO Cup, an initiative driven by Greg Karpinski, COO at KEO.

On race day, the KEO team showed up at the starting line wearing their bright blue and orange #KEORUNS vests, ready to run alongside thousands of other participants. Despite the hot weather and somewhat windy conditions, everyone finished with a sense of accomplishment and pride.

The winner of the COO Cup exceeded their ‘par’ score by a significant margin, surprising everyone as it was their first half marathon ever ran. The event created a sense of camaraderie and team spirit among the employees while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

The KEO team’s dedication and commitment to their physical fitness and well-being was demonstrated through their enthusiasm for the COO Cup initiative and their participation in the RAK Half Marathon. The event created a sense of camaraderie and team spirit, with individuals from various markets coming together to achieve a common goal. This commitment to promoting personal and professional growth through physical fitness is a testament to KEO's core values, and the success of the event reflects the company's dedication to employee wellness.