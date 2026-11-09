Kenz de Rasasi unveils Hawas FROST on Burj Khalifa following Guinness World Records achievement

Dubai-based fragrance brand Kenz de Rasasi unveiled its latest men’s fragrance, Hawas FROST, on the façade of Burj Khalifa on November 6, days after achieving a Guinness World Records title for the highest altitude of a perfume product launch event in Nepal.

The fragrance was officially launched on November 2 at an altitude of 5,170 metres in the Everest region, exceeding the minimum altitude of 5,000 metres required for the record.

The Dubai celebration brought together approximately 200 invited guests at Address Dubai Mall, where a one-minute visual display illuminated Burj Khalifa at 9:50pm, revealing the new fragrance.

Hosted by Dubai-based broadcaster Kris Fade, the event featured the presentation of the Guinness World Records certificate by Senior Adjudicator Kanzy El Defrawy, formally recognising the brand’s achievement.

Nima Tenji Sherpa, a mountaineer who has summited Mount Everest 12 times, presented the first bottle of Hawas FROST, designated Carry No. 001, which had travelled to the launch site in Nepal.

A key highlight of the evening was the auction of Carry No. 001, which raised Dh260,000 for Dubai Cares, the UAE-based philanthropic organisation supporting education and youth development.

Ismail Anis, vice chairman of AAR Group and co-founder of Kenz de Rasasi, presented a cheque representing the auction proceeds to Dalal Al Sharhan, senior manager - partnerships at Dubai Cares.

Commenting on the achievement, Ismail Anis said: "We come from Dubai, where we learned to aim higher and do it faster. This is what it means to Dubai-it: Kenz de Rasasi launched just one month ago, and we are now Guinness World Records title holders for the highest altitude of a perfume product launch event. This record belongs to Dubai as much as it belongs to us."

Dalal Al Sharhan welcomed the initiative, highlighting how partnerships with businesses can turn significant achievements into opportunities to support young people and create lasting positive change.

Hawas FROST joins the brand’s Beyond Hawas collection and features a blend of lemon, peppermint and pear, complemented by marine and floral notes, with a base of amber, woods and musk.

The fragrance has an oil concentration of approximately 30 to 35 per cent and is presented in a hand-polished glass bottle with a frost-inspired finish.

Kenz de Rasasi was launched at Beautyworld Middle East in October 2026 as a contemporary extension of Rasasi’s fragrance heritage, which dates back to Dubai in 1979.

The new fragrance is expected to be available across the GCC, India, the UK, Europe, the United States, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit: www.kenzderasasi.com.