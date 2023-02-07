Kenko Health: Soaring High

In conversation with Aniruddha Sen, co-founder at Kenko Health, who sheds light on the company’s performance in 2022 and what the future holds for them

Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 3:24 PM

Kenko Health has witnessed 10x growth in 2022. What do you think is the reason behind this?

Strong marketing and advertising efforts have played a crucial role in the success of our company. By raising series A funding, we were able to build a strong team across all functions and invest in marketing and advertising efforts that have helped to establish our brand and reach our target audience.

We are also developing innovative products and services that meet the needs of our customers. Our all-in-one healthcare app offers a range of features and services, including the Kenko Store, a marketplace for more than 200 non-prescription products across 8+ categories. Our store offers discounts and home delivery options, making it easy for customers to access the products they need.

There has been a shift in consumer preferences in recent years, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. People are taking healthcare more seriously and actively seeking out health plans and services. This trend is not limited to just metro cities. Even those in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, that were previously hesitant, are now investing in healthcare.

We believe that our company has a competitive advantage in the market due to our focus on offering monthly health plans as opposed to yearly commitments. We also offer Outpatient Department (OPD) cover, which is a key proposition for many customers. Outpatient basis procedures are those that do not require the patient to be admitted for an overnight stay. OPD cover typically includes coverage for doctor's visits, diagnostic tests, and other medical procedures that are performed on an outpatient basis.

We have also established strong partnerships with over 200 corporates who share our vision and values. We work with top-quality service providers for medicines, lab tests, and other benefits to ensure that our customers receive the best possible care. By building these partnerships, we are able to offer our customers a wide range of services and products, further differentiating us from our competitors.

The year 2022 was a great year for Kenko as you had secured funding and had launched your marketplace as well. What is in the pipeline for next year?

Over the next year, our company is committed to continue providing high-quality healthcare services and products to our clients. We are focusing on several key initiatives that we believe will help us to improve the services we offer and provide even more value to our customers.

We are focused on improving interoperability within the healthcare system. By promoting interoperability, we can help to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system and make it easier for individuals to access the care they need. We are also in the process of obtaining a general insurance license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) of India.

Additionally, we are focused on providing cashless treatments to our clients. This means that individuals will be able to receive medical treatment without having to pay out of pocket and can instead rely on their insurance coverage to cover the costs. We believe that this can be a convenient and cost-effective option for many people, as it eliminates the need to pay for medical expenses upfront and then seek reimbursement from their insurance company.

It is mandatory for companies to provide health insurance to their employees. Though you have an impressive network of corporations, how do you plan to attract the rest of the corporations in 2023 considering there are many companies offering health plans?

In order to attract more corporate clients and expand our customer base, we plan to offer customised health plans for teams. On the app we are adding a wallet feature for employees to pay for their medical needs and a health profile feature to track their health and wellness on the app. We will also be organising exclusive events that focus on preventive healthcare. These features and services are designed to provide our customers with a comprehensive, convenient, and effective healthcare experience, and we believe that they will help us to attract more corporate clients and grow our customer base.

How does Kenko Health differentiate from its contemporaries?

Our company has several unique selling points (USPs) that have set us apart from our competitors. We offer OPD cover, no paperwork, a fully digital experience with everything available on the app, a robust network of healthcare providers, a digital-first approach, and daily healthcare services. These features have helped us to provide a convenient and efficient healthcare experience for our customers and distinguish us from other companies in the industry.

Are you looking at raising more funds?

As a company, we are always looking for opportunities to raise additional funds in order to support our growth and development. This can help us to invest in new products and services, expand our operations, and pursue new business opportunities. Ultimately, raising more funds is an important aspect of any business as it allows us to continue to thrive and succeed in an increasingly competitive market.