KEF Holding, Future Health sign deal to collaborate on medical and digital technologies

Faizal E. Kottikollon, founder and chairman of KEF Holdings, delivered a keynote address at Future Health’s Forum in Muscat on February 13, 2024.

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 3:11 PM

In a significant stride towards accelerating transformation, KEF Holdings marked a remarkable milestone with its outstanding achievements and impactful initiatives.

As part of the country's visionary roadmap, Oman Vision 2040, KEF Holdings strides to drive innovation, sustainability and positive disruption across the healthcare and wellness vertical.

At the event hosted by Future Health for Digital Transformation on February 13, 2024, in Muscat, Faizal E. Kottikollon, founder and chairman of KEF Holdings, delivered a keynote address at Future Health’s Forum.

Faizal's speech delved into sustainability across industries, highlighting KEF's unparalleled journey and contributions to the realm of transformation.

Reflecting on KEF Holding's commitment to sustainability and innovation, Faizal E. Kottikollon shared: "At KEF Holdings, we believe in harnessing the power of innovation and sustainability to drive positive change in the world. Our initiatives in Oman and beyond are aimed at creating lasting impact, not only for today's generation but for future generations to come."

During the event, a prominent highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Dr Badriya Al-Araimi, founder and chairperson of Future Health, Oman, and Faizal E. Kottikollon, chairman and founder of KEF Holdings, to collaborate across various medical and digital technologies and KEF Holdings to support Neem Hospital (Future Health) to set up, operate and pioneer Integrated Clinical Wellness facilities, furthering the commitment to advancing healthcare services in Oman.

Among the most prominent attendees were Dr Ahmed Al Saidi, former Minister of Health, Sultanate of Oman; Issa Al Shaibani, Ambassador of Sultanate of Oman to India; Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to Sultanate of Oman; Ambassador Derek Lölke, Ambassador of Germany to Sultanate of Oman; and Dr Hashel Al Mahrouqi, executive director of Omran, and from KEF Holdings, Ms Shabana Faizal, vice-chairperson and Dr Ravi Parihar, head of Clinical Operations.

KEF Holding's outstanding work extends beyond its contributions to Oman's transformation. With a focus on sustainability, the company's projects are constructed to promote environmental well-being while fostering positive disruption through innovative solutions and transformative change. Notable achievements include:

• Faizal & Shabana Foundation (2007): Over $20 million was invested in education, sustainability, humanitarian aid and community development, with impactful initiatives such as the accelerated rebuilding of Nadakkavu Government School, resulting in significant improvements in educational outcomes.

• KEF Infra (2014): Operated the world's largest integrated offsite Building manufacturing facility, KEF Infra invested in cutting-edge prefabrication technology, facilitating rapid infrastructure development with projects like Meitra Hospital in Calicut, completed in 18 months.

• KEF Healthcare (2017): Spearheading innovations in healthcare, by providing cutting edge technology, state-of the art facilities at affordable prices and implementation of Tele-ICU and the launch of the Meitra Care Network, KEF Healthcare revolutionized patient care experiences and expands its global impact through international collaborations.

• tulåh Clinical Wellness (2024): As part of KEF Holding's commitment to sustainability and social impact, tulåh Clinical Wellness initiatives focus on promoting holistic wellness and environmentally conscious practices. From incorporating sustainable materials, to implementing eco-friendly protocols, tulåh Clinical Wellness strives to create a positive impact on both human health, wellbeing and the environment.

Through its commitment to sustainability, innovation and social impact, KEF Holdings continue to lead the way in driving positive change and creating models for transformation.