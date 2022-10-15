KEF-backed Kerala school wins top ranking

Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 1:52 PM

Kerala’s Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS) for Girls in Nadakkavu, a residential town of Kozhikode, Kerala, has clinched the third rank in India among all government day schools for all-around excellence.

The 122-year-old school has undergone a transformational change in educational quality and standards with the support of the Faizal and Shabana Foundation. The school has improved its position from last year’s fourth rank in the prestigious Education World’s India School Award.

The Delhi government’s Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Sector 10, Dwarka, has secured the first position.

Faizal E Kottikollon, chairman and founder of KEF Holdings, and co-founder of the Faizal and Shabana Foundation, said: “GVHSS scored 1043 points to secure the third rank and stay as the only school in Kerala to be in the top 15 rankings.”

Since Kottikollon and Shabana Foundation and PRISM (Promoting Regional Schools to International Standards through Multiple Interventions) Project partnered in 2013, GVHSS has consistently ranked in the top 10 of the ‘EW India School Ranking’, the largest and most thorough survey of primary-secondary schools in the world. Scores are based on interviews with parents, senior school students, principals, and teachers.

Kottikollon said the benchmark of excellence created by GVHSS is prompting more than 1,000 schools in Kerala and many more across India to emulate the ‘Nadakkavu’ model, which is sustainable and value-driven. “Our foundation’s goal is to drive the positive transformation of both government and private schools through an integrated and participatory approach. We will continue to drive our education engagement initiatives across the country as well as in other nations.”