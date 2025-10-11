KCS Foundation and Deloitte honour Young Changemakers at 5th YES Awards in Dubai

The KCS Foundation India, in collaboration with YES Events FZE LLC and event partner Deloitte, celebrated International Literacy Day 2025 under the UNESCO theme “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era” in Dubai. The event brought together educators, corporate leaders, and youth changemakers committed to advancing education and digital empowerment.

The chief guest, Dr Ram Shankar, director of CBSE RO and CoE Dubai, presented the 5th Youth Empowerment and Service (YES) Awards to ten exceptional high school students from across the UAE for their impactful community service projects. His address emphasised the importance of nurturing compassionate, tech-savvy, and socially responsible youth in today’s rapidly evolving world.

The celebration commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony symbolising knowledge and enlightenment. The ceremony was joined by Dr Ram Shankar, Dr Pankaj Jha, founder of KCS Foundation; Dr Gautam Kumar, advisor at KCS Foundation; Dr Sanjeet Jha, Dr Menaka Shekhar, founder of YES Events; Dr Raj Rana, Ravi Mohan, and Nurool Hoda Ansari.

The guest speakers included: Anishaa Jaisinghani, IT Specialist at Deloitte Dubai, and Priya Babel, educationist and community advocate, delivered inspiring talks on the importance of digital literacy, mentorship, and youth empowerment. Jaisinghani highlighted Deloitte’s commitment to empowering the next generation through technology-driven learning, while Babel spoke passionately about the role of education in building resilient and empathetic leaders.

The YES Awards recognise high school students who have successfully led community service projects lasting at least 18 months in their home countries, creating meaningful and measurable social impact.

This year’s YES Award recipients were Amay Ahuja, Dhrishi V Ved, Ishaan Palicha, Kavin Khanna, Paarush Jindal, Prithvi Dua, Reya Khawaja, Riya Sarah Cornel, Sahej Kandhari, and Sumair Kandhari. Each of these students showcased innovation, compassion, and leadership — from establishing computer labs and sustainability initiatives to improving access to education for underprivileged communities.

Dr Gautam Kumar, advisor of KCS Foundation, highlighted the foundation’s impactful work in empowering women, promoting digital literacy, and creating sustainable educational opportunities across rural India.

In his closing remarks, Dr Pankaj Jha, founder of KCS Foundation, said: “The YES Awards celebrate not only youth leadership but also the power of literacy in the digital age. When we educate, we empower; when we empower, we transform communities.”

The event concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to promoting literacy, leadership, and service among youth, underscoring the shared goal of building a more inclusive and digitally empowered society.