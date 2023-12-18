KAYE & CO Real Estate humbly initiates: Planting seeds of change for a greener future in Dubai's real estate industry

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 4:23 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 5:23 PM

In a ground-breaking initiative, KAYE & CO Real Estate has taken a significant step towards environmental sustainability by announcing the establishment of the first KAYE & CO Forest.

This move aims to support global environmental efforts, with a special focus on the world's largest eco-friendly and sustainability event hosted by Dubai, COP 28, and Dubai's ambitious project, "Greener Dubai." The KAYE & CO Forest is not merely a symbolic gesture but a tangible commitment to combat climate change and promote sustainability within the real estate industry. This innovative approach aims to inspire other real estate companies to consider fostering a collective movement under the banner of "Let's sell Greener Homes." This initiative encourages real estate agencies to play a crucial role in building a sustainable future by planting forests under their company names. This not only enhances their brand image and market appeal but also contributes significantly to environmental well-being.

The significance of this endeavour lies in recognising the real estate sector's environmental impact and the need for industry leaders to take responsibility. By creating a forest under its name, KAYE & CO Real Estate is not only offsetting carbon emissions but also contributing to biodiversity, soil health, and water conservation.

KAYE & CO's commitment aligns seamlessly with the goals of COP 28, providing a model for environmentally conscious corporate citizenship. The forest will serve as a living testament to the power of collective action and corporate responsibility, showcasing how businesses can be catalysts for positive change.

The benefits of such a movement extend beyond environmental impact. Real estate companies that embrace sustainability are likely to attract environmentally conscious clients and investors, creating a positive feedback loop that reinforces responsible business practices. It has taken a lot of time and effort for KAYE & CO to reach the execution level, and they are humbly sharing all the required information with colleagues to provide the most smooth and convenient way to engage in this initiative (please share your email address on info@kayeandco.ae to receive the entire package info). Every planted tree will be registered on the blockchain, ensuring full transparency and accessibility. Each tree could be registered under one individual name, trackable and visible by satellite, with the possibility of checking each tree's surrounding environment sounds at any moment. This eco-friendly step not only supports global environmental goals but also sets a precedent for other real estate agencies to take part in the "Let's Sell Greener Homes" movement. As the seeds of change are sown in the form of these forests, the real estate industry has the opportunity to redefine its role in creating a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.