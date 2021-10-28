Kava & Chai to partner with 'The Reach Campaign'

Kava & Chai, has announced a collaboration with The Reach Campaign, an awareness and fundraising initiative which aims to end two NTDs – river blindness and lymphatic filariasis.The coffee house operates on the belief that established companies should hold a social conscience and give back to those in need.

The Reach Campaign is a UAE-based initiative launched in February 2019 to fight neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). River blindness and lymphatic filariasis disproportionately affect populations worldwide, with 218 million people requiring treatment for river blindness and 860 million at risk for lymphatic filariasis. The campaign funds the Reaching the Last Mile Fund (RLMF), which delivers prevention and treatment across seven countries in the Middle East and Africa, namely Sudan, Yemen, Ethiopia, Mali, Niger, Chad, and Senegal.

In celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee marking 50 years since its founding and to mark the continued commitment of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the reach campaign is launching a special '50 Days to Transform five million lives' campaign. This campaign seeks the support of local and international businesses as well as the general public to transform five million lives.

Reach campaign spokesperson, Muna Abdulla Alhammadi, programme manager for The Reach Campaign, said: “This campaign is the latest effort in the UAE’s longstanding commitment to ending NTDs. We are pleased to welcome onboard Kava & Chai and thank them greatly for their support. The UAE’s culture is one of generosity and we are proud to partner with Kava & Chai to provide an avenue for customers to give to the 50 Days to transform five million lives campaign. Through partnerships like this we will be able to benefit those who are in dire need of help.”

Mike Butler, CEO, Kava & Chai, said:“We place a huge emphasis on our corporate social responsibility and are always looking for avenues to give back and support our community and society globally. The Reach Campaign inspired us with their level of dedication to raising money for those suffering from entirely preventable neglected tropical diseases. We are delighted to announce our partnership with the cause, a portion of our sales will be going towards funding their valuable initiative.”

“We are happy to be a part of this incredible effort and are honoured to be given the opportunity to raise awareness for and directly contribute to such an important cause.” Mike added.